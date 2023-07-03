Words: Jaxson Riddle

Welcome to the “Riddled with Style” series! My goal with this is to share a more personable side of my life and who I am. I want to give you guys a deeper look at what I love doing, not just what you see on Instagram. From skateparks and private Moto tracks to Supercross SLC, episode one of this series shows everything I am passionate about and how the first riding experiences were since winter injury. I am going to keep these episodes coming as frequently as I can so let me know what else you guys would wanna see from me! Much love to you all and hope you enjoy!