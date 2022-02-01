close
Video: Jaxson Riddle Sends It In Style in 'Where I've Been Livin'

Feb 1, 2022
by Marzocchi MTB Suspension  

Photos: Peter Jamison
Video: Calvin Huth

We welcome Jaxson Riddle to the team by letting him do what he does best – sending it in style. Coming off an impressive year, including winning the 'Best Style' award at Red Bull Rampage, he looks to continue pushing boundaries with his own unique voice. From tackling huge lines in the hills of Utah to his impressive tech wizardry in the skate park; we can always expect the mind-blowing riding that Jaxson is known for.


Desert Vibes

Battle ready. Jaxson stands behind his Rampage-ready Transition TR11 with a Bomber 58 and Bomber CR setup. Still fine-tuning his setup, Jaxson is running 80 psi and 6 volume spacers and a 700 lb spring.

bigquotesIt doesn’t get much better than being on a team with all my best friends. As far as 2022 goes for me, I just want to enjoy learning, growing and helping others... pushing my riding in a direction that I think is tight. With that being said, I can’t wait to see what comes of this new partnership!Jaxson

Launching into the future. Jaxson is at the forefront of the next generation freeride, seamlessly blending huge hits and technical tricks.

Full extension and then some. Safe to say the freeride phenom knows the importance of the pre-shred stretch.

Flat out. Jaxson pins a Virgin berm in Utah.

Mvidia. Believe it or not this is the state soil of Utah. The fine sandy loam texture enables precipitation to infiltrate and not pond on the surface making the precipitation available to the plants. This loam also makes for a softer landing for mid-flight ejections.

Elite level whips. Look for Jaxson to be gracing the podium at plenty of whip-offs this season.

Sun sets on another successful day in the desert.


Skate Session

Jaxson's other weapon of choice: Transition PB&J with Bomber DJ.

With the park to himself, Jaxson prepares to throw down.

Tale of two hips.

Break time. The Bomber DJ shines in its home away from dirt.

Setting the table. Jaxson styles out his final few hits of the day.



Fin.


Posted In:
Videos Marzocchi Jaxson Riddle


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Let's pray that one day Jaxson lands a shirt sponsor.
  • 1 0
 Hope the forks and coil shocks are restocked very soon
  • 1 0
 Too short

Post a Comment



