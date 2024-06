Words: Jaxson RiddleDecided to take a little roadtrip up to some greenery and visit the Transition crew in Bellingham, WA! It was nice to escape the dry desert for a few days and ride some of the best trails around. Will hopefully be back up that way soon in the search of more gems to ride. Moving forward we are going to be focusing on capturing more creative episodes for you guys to share the good times with friends and amazing spots I am lucky enough to ride this summer!