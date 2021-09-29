Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash

Sep 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Jaxson Riddle SLC Crash (Credit: @dude_in_slc)

by jamessmurthwaite
Video credit: @dude_in_slc

Jaxson Riddle took a huge crash last week as he attempted to jump off the roof of the Natural History Museum in Salt Lake City.

The building is 50 foot high and Jaxon had commissioned Super Ramps to build a 25 foot tall and 16 foot wide ramp to help him land the stunt. Unfortunately, Jaxon went too deep, missed the landing ramp altogether and landed to flat on the pavement below. The hit was apparently being filmed for a Red Bull Rampage promo and the full edit will be released in the coming days.

Thankfully Jaxson was able to walk away from the crash, reported no serious injuries and posted a video of himself riding the day afterwards. It seems like he's still set to make his debut at Rampage next month but we have reached out to him for more details and will update this post when we have all the information.

Super Ramp also posted some behind the scenes info in a social media post:

bigquotesWe can’t express how stoked we are to have been part of such an awesome project. It started with a random conference call brought to us by Brandon Murray (much ❤️ homie), he connected us on a conference call with the Wzrd Media crew. They had a simple request: “can you build a landing ramp for Jaxson Riddle to jump off a 50’ building into?”. This seemingly basic request came with some serious logistical hiccups that needed to be addressed. #1: We would only have 3 hours time prior to the shoot to get the ramp setup. #2: The location didn’t lend itself to heavy machinery, so no cranes or forklifts for the setup. #3: The load in zone was a dirt walking trail that pinched down into a 12’ wide walkway with a 90 degree corner/choke point. #4: The ramp needed to be 25’ tall and 16’ wide (that’s HUGE)… AND the most problematic issue #5: The video shoot was happening in just 6 days… We’re not one to turn down a challenge. Our team here at Super Ramp stepped up to the plate. We’re incredibly proud of what we were able to accomplish in such a short amount of time. Massive thanks to our guys for the long hours, hard work, attention to detail, and pride in craftsmanship. We ticked all the boxes and made it happen. Keep your eyes out for the Red Bull Rampadge promo that will be airing sometime soon. Huge shoutout to all involved for such a positive experience.


Posted In:
Videos Jaxson Riddle


9 Comments

  • 7 0
 "We can’t express how stoked we are to have been part of such an awesome project"...
How stupid awesome can be?
  • 3 0
 I'd bark too.
  • 2 0
 Must of been a horrible ohhhhhh shit moment
  • 2 0
 wonder if he bottomed out
  • 1 0
 Can't believe him AND the bike aren't busted up! (bike seemed intact upon replay, I guess??).
  • 1 0
 Josh Bender would be so proud
  • 1 0
 Ouch
  • 1 0
 dammmmmn
  • 1 3
 Not quite to flat, but insane nonetheless. Glad he's okay.

