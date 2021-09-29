Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash

We can’t express how stoked we are to have been part of such an awesome project. It started with a random conference call brought to us by Brandon Murray (much ❤️ homie), he connected us on a conference call with the Wzrd Media crew. They had a simple request: “can you build a landing ramp for Jaxson Riddle to jump off a 50’ building into?”. This seemingly basic request came with some serious logistical hiccups that needed to be addressed. #1: We would only have 3 hours time prior to the shoot to get the ramp setup. #2: The location didn’t lend itself to heavy machinery, so no cranes or forklifts for the setup. #3: The load in zone was a dirt walking trail that pinched down into a 12’ wide walkway with a 90 degree corner/choke point. #4: The ramp needed to be 25’ tall and 16’ wide (that’s HUGE)… AND the most problematic issue #5: The video shoot was happening in just 6 days… We’re not one to turn down a challenge. Our team here at Super Ramp stepped up to the plate. We’re incredibly proud of what we were able to accomplish in such a short amount of time. Massive thanks to our guys for the long hours, hard work, attention to detail, and pride in craftsmanship. We ticked all the boxes and made it happen. Keep your eyes out for the Red Bull Rampadge promo that will be airing sometime soon. Huge shoutout to all involved for such a positive experience.