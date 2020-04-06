Video: Jayden Fraser Ripping Dusty Trails in South Western Australia

"

Jayden Fraser

Photo - Neil Fraser

Photo - Paul Pichugan

Photo - Neil Fraser

The South West way of life, with its relaxed lifestyle, wineries and beaches makes it pretty special, but mountain biking is rapidly becoming a key addition to this already awesome package. Yes, the trails don’t have substantial amounts of elevation but they make up for it in their variety, quality and the associated MTB community. We’re blessed to have Dunsborough, Margaret River and Nannup all within an hours travel - and collectively they host a large scope of trails from your family orientated flow trail to a downhill national champs course. However, what makes it most special are the people that are part of it. Everybody is super relaxed and there for the joy of riding their bike. We probably get less riding done because of all the trailhead chats!The little bottom corner of WA has definitely got the mountain biking bug and it’s only going to get better.