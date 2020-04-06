Video: Jayden Fraser Ripping Dusty Trails in South Western Australia

Apr 4, 2020
by West Matteeussen  
Jayden Fraser at home

by westmatteeussen
Views: 440    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


" The South West way of life, with its relaxed lifestyle, wineries and beaches makes it pretty special, but mountain biking is rapidly becoming a key addition to this already awesome package. Yes, the trails don’t have substantial amounts of elevation but they make up for it in their variety, quality and the associated MTB community. We’re blessed to have Dunsborough, Margaret River and Nannup all within an hours travel - and collectively they host a large scope of trails from your family orientated flow trail to a downhill national champs course. However, what makes it most special are the people that are part of it. Everybody is super relaxed and there for the joy of riding their bike. We probably get less riding done because of all the trailhead chats!

The little bottom corner of WA has definitely got the mountain biking bug and it’s only going to get better. "

- Jayden Fraser

Photo by Neil Fraser
Photo - Neil Fraser

Photo by Paul Pichugan
Photo - Paul Pichugan

Photo by Neil Fraser
Photo - Neil Fraser


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: QBP Lays Off 12% of Workforce]
95432 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
79072 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
66044 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
65843 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
48033 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
47276 views
Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29
44899 views
Field Trip: Sub-$2,000 Trail Bike Round Table
38564 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 So good westy!
  • 1 0
 Thanks Alex

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008221
Mobile Version of Website