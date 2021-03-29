Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed & Kirt Voreis Search for Creative Lines

Kirt and I both have downhill, slalom, 4x, and enduro racing backgrounds, as well as childhoods steeped in BMX.

Kirt and I have very different backgrounds, but I do believe he helped pave the way for content creators like myself.

I really enjoy Kirt’s videos, but I never dreamed that we’d be able to get together and do a little collab. It was honestly your comments here on PinkBike that inspired me to approach Kirt about making this happen--thank you!

0% Loaded prev 1/68 next

This is how most people crash. For Kirt, it’s a warm-up.

South Mountain, located just south of the Phoenix Metro area, is considered sacred by the Akimel O'odham and the Kwevkepaya band of Yavapai. The park is the largest municipal park in the United States. Petroglyphs and other artifacts can be found throughout.

I feel like this rock is a great example of how different our styles are. I really like to use the brakes for a little added control, to take my time, and find the line I want. Kirt didn’t even pause once he got to the top of the rock: he just dove right down the backside. I’ve noticed that kind of fluid balance comes from years of skateboarding, and I kind of wanna try skating some bowls now!

Well, one of these was flat...

You can take the BMXer off the 20” wheels, but the trickery will always remain!