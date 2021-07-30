Video: Jeff Kendall Weed Goes Cross Country with an XC Bike Strapped to his Motorcycle

Jul 30, 2021
by Jeff Kendall-Weed  



[PI=21021716nopbcaption cropHeightBy=5% offsetTop=5% scrollZoom=5% scrollOffsetTop=5%]One of my favorite parts of mountain biking are the adventures that come alongside with the quest for new trails.[/PI]

After using an old DRZ400 with a homebrew bike rack to pop around the various trailheads of Sedona, AZ, I got a little inspired to carry the concept further. I saw how cheap some touring style motorcycles were, such as the older VSTROM 650 and Versys 650 models, and began to Google “what is the safest motorcycle.” Of course, no definitive results came up, though in many forums people were quick to suggest the VSTROM name as the safest. Safest, I have no real idea, most Dad-bike, well, it might just be that.

After the obligatory local trail shake down rides, Logan and I went out for a quick overnighter to some smaller ridges on the foothills of the Cascades. I wanted to get some nice, “fancy” video of riding the bike, and also I wanted to see how the trails in the mountains were running. Turns out the trails were great, but the mosquitoes are absolutely insane this year!


In early 2020, my relationship as a sponsored Ibis rider came to a conclusion, and we found a really cool way to creatively continue as allies. This also meant I could ride bikes from other brands, which has been something really, really cool. Since then, I’ve enjoyed bikes from brands such as Chromag, Intense, Orbea, Rocky Mountain, Niner, Yeti, Norco, and Evil. Having been so focused on just Ibis, it’s been quite enlightening to ride some other bikes- and I have yet to find a dud in that selection! But since I do have such a lasting relationship with Ibis, I’ve been lucky enough to be entrusted with a few bikes to ride and film before public release, including this here Exie.

This particular bike is a prototype- heck, it might even be the one that RC used for his excellent article on this very website about the bike.

The Exie is an ultra lightweight, XC race bike with a 4.4 lb (WITH shock!) frame weight. With a relaxed 67.2 head angle and 73.8 seat angle, the geometry is well suited for highly efficient riding while seated. This is a significant departure from the slack head angle, steep seat angle, 140-170mm bikes that I normally ride. As an aging BMXer, I love to find random jump lines through natural terrain, and that means a lot of landing flat- and that’s a situation where the bigger enduro bikes do really well. This also meant that with nearly 10lbs less bicycle to hump up the mountains, I should be able to climb steeper mountains and ride just a little bit further. If you know how I think, that means the smaller bike should simply mean more opportunity for adventure. And if the theme is going to be “less is more”, then a bike-on-a-bike set up would fit with that perfectly.

The North Cascades are an amazing place- lots of jagged peaks. Lately I’ve been on a bit of a kick to explore many of the old trails that wind through these jagged peaks. On a side note, these mountains are relatively easy to explore because they are all very low elevation- the highest we’ll ever get is only around 8,000’, which is much more convenient than the 12,000-15,000’ peaks elsewhere on the continent.


On this particular day, we were hoping to get to an amazing ridge with some unique Basalt formations and breathtaking views. We made it to the views, but even the first “baby views” were well beyond the USFS’ progress in clearing the downed trees. Hundreds to fallen trees required constant hiking- and at several points it was hard to locate the trail.


I’ve heard of a few places being referred to as the “North American Alps”- from the Trinity Alps in California, to the jagged peaks surrounding Telluride, Colorado, to the jagged Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho. While I haven’t explored those yet, if they are comparable to the Cascades, then they should be pretty spectacular! Oh, and the bike rips, too.




The only reason I’m including this picture is to show off my leg muscles! Dad bods of the world, unite!


Wheelie for safety!

Back to the moto hunt- after yet more research, it turns out that ABS brakes are a big deal on the street, and with the rain we get here in WA, traction control seemed prudent. After a bit of a hunt online, and a few phone calls, I found this low mileage 2014 VSTROM 1000 for sale across the state. After a test ride, I was going to pass on the bike entirely, and make the smart move to instead get a nicely upgraded KTM 150XCW to enjoy in our local harescramble series. But then, the seller dropped the price on the ‘Strom significantly, I realized that I could afford to try the bike for a few months and then resell it without losing my tail. Life is certainly about adventure, and this would be a turn-key way to bring the bike-on-a-bike experience to the level I dreamed about while riding the DRZ400.

I will be the first to admit that this setup is completely ridiculous. Definitely a departure from my last touring motorcycle, a kick start only XR650R desert racer.

The sheer silliness of this whole operation is quite amusing, but at the same time, that does add a little to the fun. Riding this beast, loaded down with the bicycle, bicycle gear, camping gear, vlogging gear, and requisite motorcycle gear, whether it be in town or on the highway, is totally fine. Up until now, I have always poo-poo’d 500 pound adventure motorcycles. Well, when you’ve got ~100 pounds of gear with you, and are riding in 30mph cross winds at 75mph, it turns out that the extra weight ends up being a saving grace. The motor is strong enough to chug along on the highway at 3500 rpm, right in the meat of the V-twin torque (76 lb-ft) and the wheelbase is that goldilocks length that cruises decently but still handles curves like a sculptor handles wet clay- cutting in where necessary, and smoothing out the rest.

My favorite road of all time- Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway, heading east just past Newhalem. The water feeding into the Skagit River has this amazing turquoise glow to it that is absolutely breathtaking. Also visible here, the somewhat embarrassing Shoei zombie edition helmet I found on Craigslist (in like-new condition).


My whole life, I’ve been terrified of riding motorcycles on the street. At this point, I’m still not thrilled at the uncontrollable, often unnecessary risk that comes with trusting both texting commuters and exhausted cement truck drivers to actually stop at red lights. Even a collision with a random deer jumping out of the bush goes from being a mere inconvenience in a car to a possible fatality on the motorcycle. I’ll likely sell this VSTROM and transition to something like a Husqvarna TE701, and instead focus on slower speed dirt road adventures. Complexity, however, goes way up with doing that. Bellingham, WA, is an amazing town, but to get to sanctioned alpine, backcountry riding, it requires at least a couple hours of freeway and then highway riding. Moving on to a more dirt worthy machine would require trailering, parking, and staging- or an absolutely miserable time on the interstate, at low temperatures, in the rain, in traffic. Maybe I’ll just return to camper-vanning?



As anyone who’s ever done any sort of road trip can attest, packing always takes twice as long as you think it will. This put my departure into the late afternoon, and I was riding well into the evening. Luckily the stock VSTROM headlight is surprisingly proficient.




As I was riding towards my eventual campsite, I could see the orange glow of a small forest fire. It was far enough away and so high on a mountain that I didn’t worry about it much, and signs leading down Highway 20 had said there was “fire activity ahead”. Unfortunately, that status would quickly change.


Had I skipped riding that morning in lieu of heading east, I would have made it through this gate. This closure added 216 miles to the trip, and put me a full day behind my admittedly rough, yet ambitious, schedule.


Camp on the second night was glorious. The grass was both greener and soft, the trees blocked the wind, and it seemed likely I’d make it to some great trails by the afternoon. With the previous day’s detour and frustrations, it was reassuring to wake up so close to the state border.


Made it! Prior to this trip, I had never once ridden a bicycle in Idaho. When returning from Arizona in the spring, I had plans to ride with both Braydon and Kyle in Boise, but some surprise snow storms shut that down.


The trek to the trailhead was slightly more exciting than I hoped. The VSTROM is about as dirt worthy as a 2wd pickup truck- and about as maneuverable. I do think I could have made it up this route, but I decided to not have to explain to Ibis that I tipped over and smashed the prototype bike into a boulder.


Folks keep suggesting to try riding actual XC tires. I dunno, I just feel like lightweight tires might not survive these kinds of rock gardens. I do enjoy climbing on light tires, but I don’t enjoy running out of spare inner tubes after multiple punctures.


The riding in Idaho is drier than Washington, but it’s still excellent.


There were a bunch of cool rock lines here, but with minimal safety gear and flying solo, I did not want to introduce my knee to Mr. Rock. I feel like it’s totally OK to not push limits when riding in backcountry locations. Heck, come to think of it, I didn’t encounter a single other mountain biker on ANY of the trails I rode on this trip.


The smoke from the fire that caused my massive detour was omnipresent for my three days in Idaho. Luckily, despite the visibility being somewhat affected, the air quality wasn’t all that bad to breathe, and while it blocked the view west, it made for some neat lighting conditions. Let’s turn that challenge into an opportunity!


Gold Creek Lodge is a famous off road motorcycle destination, and I’ve seen videos filmed here dating back a good 10 years ago. To realize it was right around the corner was pretty cool, and it was also a great spot to top off my water supplies. Greg Smtih, one of the employees, is a former RedBull Rampage competitor, finishing 2nd place, just behind Wade Simmons and ahead of Robbie Bourdon, in the inaugural 2001 event.

The moto trails are best enjoyed with a throttle, but here and there some of the sections are amazing on a bicycle.


Returning to WA state, I had to pick my daughter up from her school the next day, so pressure was on to beat that deadline. The cross winds had picked up big time, and what had been a hot, but otherwise mellow, ride east turned into a total handful on the return west. Winds were at 32mph, and I swear they were coming in from multiple directions.


I’m not a big fan of trying to find campsites in the dark, but sometimes that’s the name of the game. I’d much rather be using a cell phone light in the woods than parked on the side of the highway calling hotels!

The final ride of the trip was a great one. I jokingly mentioned in a vlog that to find trails I just look for what has the lowest rating on Trailforks. Ratings are so subjective, but I have found that trails which require most folks to get off and walk features can often result in some wonderfully challenging sections for someone with the right attitude.

Dropping in from the alpine just past tree line and into the forest!


I mean, c’mon, that's Mt Rainier out there!


Riding home from this trip, I had removed my bluetooth headset and instead threw in some ear plugs and simply reflected on the trip. The highlights were the most spontaneous things- finding unexpectedly great campsites, meeting friendly folks on the side of the highway, high speed wheelies aboard the Exie on trails that looked to be possibly too rugged for such a small bike. In the age of information, when preparation means having a bulletproof itinerary and a purpose-built gadget for every situation, the simplicity of a trip like this hits the reset button. Each day, the trip became easier. Once you’re in the swing of things, of loading and unloading the rolling gypsey caravan of a cycle, of finding food that will last without refrigeration yet is healthy, of staging the camera and tripod for videos, everything does begin to find a flow.

The return trip to Bellingham was standard interstate affair- heavy traffic and many semi trucks. While the backcountry exploring and adventures that come along with trips like these are the stuff of memories and stories for years to come, the hours spent “slabbing away” are significantly less glamorous. Oh, and that fellow in the gray shirt? That’s a decent sized revolver hanging off his belt.

If there are any recurring themes from this, I kept noticing that I was yelling “THIS IS WHY I RIDE MOUNTAIN BIKES” from various mountain tops. Cheesy video title? Sure. But it’s honest. The physicality of doing stunts on a bicycle is one thing, and there are many places that are purpose built to practice that. But after a constant exposure to some of the best riding destinations, part of the joy of mountain biking becomes the pleasure in finding places that are so special you have to understand that your own words and pictures will never be enough to convey the feelings that they inspire. And with hours of time to self reflect, that’s completely OK.

Follow Jeff on his Instagram, subscribe to his YouTube, or follow him on Facebook. Hope you enjoyed this video!



MENTIONS: @jeffweed / @loganpnelson / @jensonusa / @pnwcomponents / @ibiscycles / @IndustryNineOfficial


Posted In:
Videos Ibis Jeff Kendall Weed


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
229151 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Crashed in the Olympic Final Due to Lack of Training Ramp
122948 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
72085 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
71409 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
63662 views
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
51852 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
47801 views
Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer
44662 views

11 Comments

  • 6 0
 Looking at the pictures it kinda makes you wonder why he even brought a front tire. Could've saved some weight.
  • 1 0
 You think his fork sponsor ever gets annoyed?
  • 1 0
 Love the setup! I've got the same thing going with a '12 Strom and a Pivot. I've found that sliding the 2x2 fork rack rail all the way forward helps a lot with stability and keeps the weight closer to the center of the motorcycle. Especially when I've got a 50lb backpacking bag strapped between the fork and the downtube of the mountainbike.
  • 1 0
 Great job all the way around JKW! I’ve thought about packing a bike on a motorcycle (2 wheels only trip) but I really enjoy the comforts of car travel too much. Glad I could vicariously live this dream through you today!
  • 2 0
 Thanks Homey! Yeah the actual travel can be pretty uncomfortable- and that can affect the MTBing- but the overall experience was awesome. I found myself focusing on trying to get good sleep and rest, and it ended up being fine. I've actually had van trips that were far more exhausting!
  • 1 0
 VStroms really are the perfect motorcycle and the back roads of Washington state are some of the best motorcycle roads around.
  • 1 0
 [PI=21021716nopbcaption cropHeightBy=5% offsetTop=5% scrollZoom=5% scrollOffsetTop=5%]

One of my favorite parts
  • 1 0
 The only pics in this article that make sense are the ones where his bike is without a front wheel.
  • 1 0
 Such a sick video makes me want to ride some more downcountry riding
  • 1 0
 Thanks Isaac! This whole trip was a lot of fun, and it was nice to throttle back a little on the "gnar" factor. I might do some more stuff like this before the summer is up!
  • 1 0
 Reading this in my office in darkest , wettest Yorkshire. Looks fun.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009204
Mobile Version of Website