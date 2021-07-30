Video: Jeff Kendall Weed Goes Cross Country with an XC Bike Strapped to his Motorcycle

After the obligatory local trail shake down rides, Logan and I went out for a quick overnighter to some smaller ridges on the foothills of the Cascades. I wanted to get some nice, “fancy” video of riding the bike, and also I wanted to see how the trails in the mountains were running. Turns out the trails were great, but the mosquitoes are absolutely insane this year!

This particular bike is a prototype- heck, it might even be the one that RC used for his excellent article on this very website about the bike.

The North Cascades are an amazing place- lots of jagged peaks. Lately I’ve been on a bit of a kick to explore many of the old trails that wind through these jagged peaks. On a side note, these mountains are relatively easy to explore because they are all very low elevation- the highest we’ll ever get is only around 8,000’, which is much more convenient than the 12,000-15,000’ peaks elsewhere on the continent.

On this particular day, we were hoping to get to an amazing ridge with some unique Basalt formations and breathtaking views. We made it to the views, but even the first “baby views” were well beyond the USFS’ progress in clearing the downed trees. Hundreds to fallen trees required constant hiking- and at several points it was hard to locate the trail.

I’ve heard of a few places being referred to as the “North American Alps”- from the Trinity Alps in California, to the jagged peaks surrounding Telluride, Colorado, to the jagged Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho. While I haven’t explored those yet, if they are comparable to the Cascades, then they should be pretty spectacular! Oh, and the bike rips, too.

The only reason I’m including this picture is to show off my leg muscles! Dad bods of the world, unite!

Wheelie for safety!

I will be the first to admit that this setup is completely ridiculous. Definitely a departure from my last touring motorcycle , a kick start only XR650R desert racer.

My favorite road of all time- Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway, heading east just past Newhalem. The water feeding into the Skagit River has this amazing turquoise glow to it that is absolutely breathtaking. Also visible here, the somewhat embarrassing Shoei zombie edition helmet I found on Craigslist (in like-new condition).

As anyone who’s ever done any sort of road trip can attest, packing always takes twice as long as you think it will. This put my departure into the late afternoon, and I was riding well into the evening. Luckily the stock VSTROM headlight is surprisingly proficient.

As I was riding towards my eventual campsite, I could see the orange glow of a small forest fire. It was far enough away and so high on a mountain that I didn’t worry about it much, and signs leading down Highway 20 had said there was “fire activity ahead”. Unfortunately, that status would quickly change.

Had I skipped riding that morning in lieu of heading east, I would have made it through this gate. This closure added 216 miles to the trip, and put me a full day behind my admittedly rough, yet ambitious, schedule.

Camp on the second night was glorious. The grass was both greener and soft, the trees blocked the wind, and it seemed likely I’d make it to some great trails by the afternoon. With the previous day’s detour and frustrations, it was reassuring to wake up so close to the state border.

Made it! Prior to this trip, I had never once ridden a bicycle in Idaho. When returning from Arizona in the spring, I had plans to ride with both Braydon and Kyle in Boise, but some surprise snow storms shut that down.

The trek to the trailhead was slightly more exciting than I hoped. The VSTROM is about as dirt worthy as a 2wd pickup truck- and about as maneuverable. I do think I could have made it up this route, but I decided to not have to explain to Ibis that I tipped over and smashed the prototype bike into a boulder.

Folks keep suggesting to try riding actual XC tires. I dunno, I just feel like lightweight tires might not survive these kinds of rock gardens. I do enjoy climbing on light tires, but I don’t enjoy running out of spare inner tubes after multiple punctures.

The riding in Idaho is drier than Washington, but it’s still excellent.

There were a bunch of cool rock lines here, but with minimal safety gear and flying solo, I did not want to introduce my knee to Mr. Rock. I feel like it’s totally OK to not push limits when riding in backcountry locations. Heck, come to think of it, I didn’t encounter a single other mountain biker on ANY of the trails I rode on this trip.

The smoke from the fire that caused my massive detour was omnipresent for my three days in Idaho. Luckily, despite the visibility being somewhat affected, the air quality wasn’t all that bad to breathe, and while it blocked the view west, it made for some neat lighting conditions. Let’s turn that challenge into an opportunity!

The moto trails are best enjoyed with a throttle, but here and there some of the sections are amazing on a bicycle.

Returning to WA state, I had to pick my daughter up from her school the next day, so pressure was on to beat that deadline. The cross winds had picked up big time, and what had been a hot, but otherwise mellow, ride east turned into a total handful on the return west. Winds were at 32mph, and I swear they were coming in from multiple directions.

The final ride of the trip was a great one. I jokingly mentioned in a vlog that to find trails I just look for what has the lowest rating on Trailforks. Ratings are so subjective, but I have found that trails which require most folks to get off and walk features can often result in some wonderfully challenging sections for someone with the right attitude.

Dropping in from the alpine just past tree line and into the forest!

I mean, c’mon, that's Mt Rainier out there!