Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Meets Up with Evan Wall in Squamish

Many of us were first introduced to Evan Wall when he was a contestant on the first season of the Pinkbike Academy
. The reality series was a big departure from existing mountain bike media. But the series was generally very well received, and I personally think that a big part of that is due to how that first season finished - with Evan landing the win.
From my perspective, it seemed that Evan won not just because he was among the fastest riders, but he was a good human. After spending a day with him, Evan is just as he seemed on the Pinkbike Academy - a good dude, with a lot of speed.
A big thanks to Jenson USA
for supporting this video. I had a great time riding a new-to-me trail aboard a new-to-me bike. Days like this stick in the memory banks! Also, big thanks to my sponsors, PNW Components
, Industry Nine
, and Remedy Supply Co
.
”No, I don’t think I can possibly gap that, but I like how you’re thinking!”
And we have touchdown.
