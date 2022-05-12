Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Meets Up with Evan Wall in Squamish

Behind the scenes Of professional MTB racer life video by Logan Nelson // produced by Jeff Kendall-Weed Evan hitting warp speed.

Evan keeps it low and in control, enjoying the “sticky” slabs of his new residence in Squamish, BC.

Enjoying the “second best” riding destination in British Columbia. While Evan grew up in Calgary, he spent a significant chunk of time in “the best” riding destination in BC- Revelstoke

Evan had a career best finish of 14th at the Tweed Valley EWS stop last year, and this year, he’s looking as ready as ever - new bike, new team, and even more speed. But that same, humble dude behind the handlebars!

Evan’s size large Devinci Spartan HP.

Evan’s idea was to jump from where I am standing, then land in the puddle. I had to note that puddles have an inherent uphill to them, and therefore, are not suitable landings. Evan made it work!

As they say, if you only have one trick, be sure you can do it anywhere.

It was an honor to meet and hang with Evan for a day, and we’ll all be cheering for him in the 2022 season! Give Evan a follow on his Instagram page