Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Meets Up with Evan Wall in Squamish

May 12, 2022
by Jeff Kendall-Weed  


Behind the scenes
Of professional MTB racer life
video by Logan Nelson // produced by Jeff Kendall-Weed
Evan hitting warp speed.


Many of us were first introduced to Evan Wall when he was a contestant on the first season of the Pinkbike Academy. The reality series was a big departure from existing mountain bike media. But the series was generally very well received, and I personally think that a big part of that is due to how that first season finished - with Evan landing the win.

From my perspective, it seemed that Evan won not just because he was among the fastest riders, but he was a good human. After spending a day with him, Evan is just as he seemed on the Pinkbike Academy - a good dude, with a lot of speed.

Evan keeps it low and in control, enjoying the “sticky” slabs of his new residence in Squamish, BC.

A big thanks to Jenson USA for supporting this video. I had a great time riding a new-to-me trail aboard a new-to-me bike. Days like this stick in the memory banks! Also, big thanks to my sponsors, PNW Components, Industry Nine, and Remedy Supply Co.

”No, I don’t think I can possibly gap that, but I like how you’re thinking!”

Enjoying the “second best” riding destination in British Columbia. While Evan grew up in Calgary, he spent a significant chunk of time in “the best” riding destination in BC- Revelstoke.


Evan had a career best finish of 14th at the Tweed Valley EWS stop last year, and this year, he’s looking as ready as ever - new bike, new team, and even more speed. But that same, humble dude behind the handlebars!

Evan’s size large Devinci Spartan HP.

Evan’s idea was to jump from where I am standing, then land in the puddle. I had to note that puddles have an inherent uphill to them, and therefore, are not suitable landings. Evan made it work!

And we have touchdown.

As they say, if you only have one trick, be sure you can do it anywhere.

It was an honor to meet and hang with Evan for a day, and we’ll all be cheering for him in the 2022 season! Give Evan a follow on his Instagram page.

Follow Jeff on his Instagram, subscribe to his YouTube, or follow him on Facebook. Hope you enjoyed this video!



MENTIONS: @jeffweed / @loganpnelson / @jensonusa / @pnwcomponents / @IndustryNineOfficial / @SpecialtyCoffeeRoasters


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Devinci Evan Wall Jeff Kendall Weed


