Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Rides Durango, Colorado on a 1995 Ibis Mojo Ti

OLD BIKE PSYCHE Riding Durango with Jeff Kendall-Weed Photography by Ben Gavelda // Video by Logan Nelson // Written & Produced by Jeff Kendall-Weed Hogsback Ridge is no joke with cantilever brakes.

People see you, and they are like ‘how are you doing that?!’ Dude, it’s all the same thing. Whether you’re on your totally sick pimped out new bike, or your old POS, it’s all mountain biking. You get loose in a corner, and you’re like ‘Oh! That’s what it’s all about right there! — Brendan Shafer

My vintage bike of choice, a 1995 Ibis Mojo Ti, built with a “restomod” mix of old school parts along with some more modern parts. The cantilever brakes kept it sketchy, but modern contact points kept it safe. Big thanks to David at Pedal the Peaks, right in the center of Durango, CO, for loaning us some shop space to build the bikes.

The original Ibis Handjob cable hanger.

Hogsback Ridge, overlooking the small town on the edge of the Rockies. Our first item on the agenda was to session this historic trail.

It was right at this moment, fully puckered and fully clenched, that I remembered that this was supposed to be fun. Ah yes, the old days- back when neon made its first appearance, and bicycles were simpler.

My 1995 Ibis Mojo Ti, built with a Marzocchi Z2 fork, Paul Components cantilever brakes, WTB SST Ti saddle, and a modern Shimano XT M8000 drivetrain. Ibis sourced this tubing from a mill in Detroit called Ancotech. As a kid, I never imagined I’d end up with a bike this sweet, but sometimes dreams come true!

This left hand corner requires full concentration! Going off the edge of the trail at 30mph was not an option. By this point, the arm pump was real. I had just put fresh bushings and seals into my Marzocchi Z2, and changed the fork oil from 20 year old 5 wt oil to fresh 7.5wt, but still, that damper, after about 20 seconds of 30mph impacts, chattered harder than my teeth on a day of ice fishing. And this was as plush as it got in the ‘90s!

We filmed the whole thing in about two hours or so. My wife and I worked together. She ran the second camera. Probably the hardest part of that day was hiking along the hillside as John came down the ridge line there. — Snider

After we shot for the day, we reviewed Retread to see if we had hit many of the same spots, and we also noticed that Tomac had been riding Magura Hydro brakes!

Modern day bikes grow the gaps substantially. Today, our bikes are about 25% heavier, cost about 25% more, and are capable of things that we couldn’t even dream of during the 1990s. If you ever want to appreciate your own mountain bike, grab one that’s over 20 years older. It’ll be guaranteed to give you a fresh perspective!

Here in Durango, we shred plenty of modern bikes, but I’ll always have a special place in my heart for the vintage experience. I do have a collection of vintage bikes, but what really gets me excited is when I find an actual ex-pro’s bike, especially one that’s won something important. That’s really cool. — Wilk

I ride old bikes because I grew up drooling over these bikes in Mountain Bike Action, and now that we get a little older, a little more financially stable, we can get our hands on them for a little less money. A lot of people just put them on the wall. You know what, I say that’s silly, these bikes were made to be ridden hard. And as long as you back it off a little bit, there’s nothing this bike can’t do. — Wilk

Engineer Mountain is one of the most accessible high country trails. About 45 minutes north of town, riders find an easy climb up to some of the most amazing views around. The descent down is super fun, too, with only one substantial rock garden to navigate.

There are definitely trails that suit themselves more to vintage bikes, and there are definitely trails that suits themselves more to bigger, enduro bikes, and we’re gonna ride both. — Wilk

Are ‘90s bikes not supposed to have fun? This old bike is capable of so much, and every time I throw a leg over it, I keep progressing in new, weird ways. Long live old bikes!

You gotta have that fine line of knowing that yeah, I can push it, but I gotta back it off just that little bit because with cantilever brakes, you’re not gonna be able to bail out if something goes wrong. — Wilk

Mike Wilk describes his Yeti: My 1991 Yeti Ultimate was handmade in Durango, Colorado. MTB pioneer Richard Cunningham of Mantis Bikes and now Pinkbike, designed an elevated chainstay bike, and via Zapata Espinoza, the concept made its way to Yeti drawn on a napkin. Chief engineer Chris Herting knew the bike wouldn’t handle very well, but the project was backed 100% by Mountain Bike Action, so after many design tweaks, the Yeti Ultimate was born! This is bike is almost 100% period correct with Bullseye hubs and cranks, a super rare FTW stem, IRD seatpost, and full Shimano XT 7 speed components.

Mike Wilk left, myself in the center, and Brendan Shafer on the right.

Shafer didn’t let his lack of suspension slow him down through the rocks.

Brendan has a timeless style on any bike, new or old.

Brendan’s Fat Chance: My Fat is, of course, the Buck Shaver model. It was named after Fat City employee Pat Eagan. The color of my bike is "Arrest me Red". I thought it was a New York frame for a while, but I get a lot of knowledgeable people who look at the welds and think it’s a Somerville, MA, frame. I like to believe it's a Somerville frame because that factory represents the true magic of Fat City to me. I wish that I would've been able to adhere to a more strict period correct build, but I had to compromise on some things due to safety/availability/comfort. Nevertheless, it has some standout parts, including fully intact and functioning Nuke Proof hubs and Matix (pre-Trek buyout) 176mm cranks. In the name of safety, I had the segmented fork custom built by Walt Works. The original Buck Shaver would have come with Tenge strut forks, which had curved legs, in contrast to the Yo Eddy Big One Inch segmented fork that had straight legs, like the fork on my bike.

Horse Gulch is fun. You can hit sendy type stuff if you want, or you can just noodle. I like to do both. There are lots of great climbs here. I’m an XC type guy, and I like to push it on the climbs up a classic Durango type trail. — Wilk

Everyone has some cool vintage bike here, which I think is pretty special. You might not see them out the trails, but everyone has a story, which is unique, especially for a small, isolated place. — Shafer

Mike is not afraid to get aggressive and show some skills on his vintage bikes.

Mike Wilk Describes his 3D: My 1994 3D Racing Rover was built by Chris Herting for a team rider whose name he cannot remember. The little black book with handwritten notes documenting the serial number has been lost. The bike is exactly as it would have appeared at a NORBA National that season with Rock Shox Mag fork, Topline crankset, custom modified Answer ATAC stem, Ringle seatpost, and the first generation XTR Shimano M900 components that still shift and brake amazingly. The bike is just under 24lbs, which was pretty incredible for the time.

Haflin’s a great one. It’s like an in-town high country ride. It’s got all aspects of trail riding- rocky steep, super flowy, technical. — Lemaire

The college brought me here; I graduated in 2013. I wanted to bring back to the community and help coach, so they brought me aboard. The riding is phenomenal. You can ride tons of trails out of your backdoor. Downhill is my passion, and one of my favorite bikes, so I just ride it everywhere.

You don’t need to have the look to have the spirit. That to me is a mountain biker— kind of rough around the edges. You might show up hungover, and not be able to ride that good, but you’re a mountain biker, man. That’s what Yo Eddy was all about to me as a kid. And I’ve always thought that that kind of attitude was what it’s all about.

If you can get out on your old bike, it’s a great way to remind yourself just how to have fun. I think when you can remind yourself that you can have fun on any bike, it’s almost more fun. You can still ride a bike that’s 25 years old. You can still get ride, get rad, and get gnarly on an old bikes, and it’s actually just as fun. The feeling is the same. — Shafer

Produced and written by: Jeff Kendall-Weed @jeffweed

Filming and editing: Logan Patrick Nelson

Follow Mike Wilk @ridevintagemtb

Supported by: