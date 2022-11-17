Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Rides Dust & Snow on the New Yeti SB140

Riding Out the Seasons Aboard the SB140 As we were soaking up the view, perched right on the edge of the wilderness boundary, at first we thought we’d missed some lighting, as we’d heard what had to be thunder. In a few moments, we realized we’d witnessed a massive rockslide from the top of the peak. The wind pushed the dust upwards in an eerily narrow column, demarcating in exactly which chute the slide happened.

With hunting season in full swing, we would occasionally see folks sporting blaze orange. Unfortunately, my blaze orange kit is built for summer, so it was time for “blaze blue.”

Over the past few years, I’ve been able to live out a childhood dream of trying all kinds of various bikes. One thing I haven’t explained is that the “new bike” thing isn’t the whole deal- as a kid, I just wanted to ride nice bikes, and ones that weren’t constantly broken. Thank goodness bikes have gotten so reliable as of late! Does anyone really miss those square taper bottom brackets?

One of the final rides of the smokey summer, and opportunities to boost without worrying about landing in puddles need to be seized!

I don’t know the technical term for these, but every once in a while, I’ll find a situation where it works great to smash the rear wheel down on whatever object is in the way of a smooth landing, then lanualing/bump jumping past it and onward to safety.

Big thanks to Kona Bikes for building and maintaining this amazing jump line.