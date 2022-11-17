Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Rides Dust & Snow on the New Yeti SB140

Nov 17, 2022
by Jeff Kendall-Weed  


Riding Out the Seasons
Aboard the SB140
As we were soaking up the view, perched right on the edge of the wilderness boundary, at first we thought we’d missed some lighting, as we’d heard what had to be thunder. In a few moments, we realized we’d witnessed a massive rockslide from the top of the peak. The wind pushed the dust upwards in an eerily narrow column, demarcating in exactly which chute the slide happened.


Here in the Pacific Northwest, we’ve had a wild bit of weather of late, and it’s really felt like we’ve had three seasons compressed into only a few short weeks. At the same time, I’ve had a chance to borrow a new Yeti SB140. Doing as usual, I quickly set out to ride some trails I’d been wanting to sample. And man, within just a few hours of home, conditions of these various trails, from the Cascades to the sea, couldn’t have been more different!

With hunting season in full swing, we would occasionally see folks sporting blaze orange. Unfortunately, my blaze orange kit is built for summer, so it was time for “blaze blue.”


Over the past few years, I’ve been able to live out a childhood dream of trying all kinds of various bikes. One thing I haven’t explained is that the “new bike” thing isn’t the whole deal- as a kid, I just wanted to ride nice bikes, and ones that weren’t constantly broken. Thank goodness bikes have gotten so reliable as of late! Does anyone really miss those square taper bottom brackets?


A big thanks to Jenson USA for supporting this video. I had a great time riding all the new-to-me trails aboard a new-to-me bike. Experiences like these stick in the ‘ol memory banks! Also, big thanks to my sponsors, PNW Components, and Industry Nine, for supporting my content.



One of the final rides of the smokey summer, and opportunities to boost without worrying about landing in puddles need to be seized!

Old school and wet, these trails are nearly the polar opposite of the Cascades.

I don’t know the technical term for these, but every once in a while, I’ll find a situation where it works great to smash the rear wheel down on whatever object is in the way of a smooth landing, then lanualing/bump jumping past it and onward to safety.

Big thanks to Kona Bikes for building and maintaining this amazing jump line.

Follow Jeff on his Instagram, subscribe to his YouTube, watch his riding tutorials, or follow him on Facebook. Hope you enjoyed this video!



Posted In:
Videos Jeff Kendall Weed


6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Nobody rides like Jeff. What a joy to watch!
  • 3 0
 Hey, thanks man!
  • 1 0
 Jeff just brings joy to me.
Always amazing to watch. One day I’ll be able to ride like him!
  • 1 0
 JKW is the all time sickest dude to exist on this planet. He’s so sick, his pelvis couldn’t even keep up with him.
  • 1 0
 FYI he’s also got a full review of the bike on his channel…and his reviews are worth watching.
  • 1 0
 The drier location with the dramatic peaks—is that the Enchantments?





