Video: Jeff Lenosky Launches Fundraiser for Can’d Aid After Bike Thefts

Sep 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Jeff Lenosky unfortunately never recovered the bikes and cameras that were stolen from him back in April but he's putting it behind him and instead hoping to fundraise their value for Can'd Aid.

Everything Jeff uses to make a living including his two Reeb Cycles bikes, computers, cameras and hard drives with all of his personal and professional data were stolen from the Reeb Cycles van as it made a West Coast tour after Sea Otter this year. Jeff had just completed a Can'd Aid tour, speaking to 6,000 kids about positive lifestyles and even giving away bikes to an entire first grade class of underprivileged kids.

Jeff is estimating all the stolen equipment was worth $25,000 and now he has started a fundraiser to pay it forward to Can'd Aid. Jeff said: "The response from the bike industry and fellow riders was overwhelming and so appreciated. Many people offered to help me track down my stuff and others offered to donate new gear or cash. I politely declined the offers because I started to envision the opportunity for this nightmare to become a positive experience. I knew I had a better use for the generosity directed towards me...I just needed time.

"Now I need Your help…I want to take advantage of everyone’s offers of generosity directed towards me, and use them to help some underprivileged kids. The goal is to raise $25,000 (the value of my stuff) for Can'd Aid to help get more kids on bikes."

Jeff is encouraging people to undertake their own fundraising activities or simply donate to his own if they wish to. He currently sits at $14,487.72 of the $25,000 goal.

More info, here.

