Video: Jeff Lenosky and Giant Part Ways After 17 Years

Dec 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

After 17 years with the brand, Jeff Lenosky will not be sponsored by Giant in 2019. Jeff is a trials and freeride legend and a regular in classic mountain bike films, he also holds the record for the highest bunny hop on a mountain bike. He is still active in the mountain bike world and runs bike demos and the Trail Boss YouTube series.

Reading between the lines of comments on social media, it seems that Jeff wasn't the one that made this decision but with partners lined up already for next year he is content to carry on trucking with a new sponsor. In the meantime enjoy this collection he's put together of classic clips both old and new from his time working with Giant.

bigquotesFor the past 17 years I’ve ridden for Giant Bicycles and it was a brand I always figured I’d end my career with. Sometimes things don’t turn out as we planned and in 2019 we’ll be parting ways. We had one of the longest relationships in the industry so it would be impossible to not have some great memories. I decided to put together some of my favorite clips from nearly two decades to say thank you to Giant Bicycles.Jeff Lenosky



9 Comments

  • + 6
 I understand it's all business in the end and not a charity.. But with such a long relationship and with Lenosky still representing the brand in such an active role, I just can't understand how someone at Giant was like: ''Let's cut Lenosky, he's been here only 17 years after all..'' and a whole group of responsible people thought that would be a good idea.

Like I said, it's a business and all but common, show some class..
  • + 1
 I highly doubt Giant said "let's cut Lenosky". How do you know it wasn't Lenosky's idea? Maybe he has other projects he's working on that doesn't leave time for the schedule Giant had for him? Maybe it's a family thing. Maybe the decision was mutual?
  • + 5
 such a good ambassador. nice video an his youtube channel...excited what´s next. anyway...good luck bro!
  • + 6
 A classy rider with timeless skills
  • + 1
 Jeff is a true professional in all aspects, as demonstrated in the way he bows out. He is destined to do even bigger and better things as a bicycle ambassador.
  • + 2
 17 years is a long time to be sponsored by anyone. That's pretty damn cool
  • + 2
 It's a long time just to be in a sport at the professional level!
  • + 1
 Stoked to see where he ends up! Wink
  • + 1
 *fart noise*

