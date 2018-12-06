Video: Jeff Lenosky and Giant Part Ways After 17 Years

For the past 17 years I’ve ridden for Giant Bicycles and it was a brand I always figured I’d end my career with. Sometimes things don’t turn out as we planned and in 2019 we’ll be parting ways. We had one of the longest relationships in the industry so it would be impossible to not have some great memories. I decided to put together some of my favorite clips from nearly two decades to say thank you to Giant Bicycles. — Jeff Lenosky