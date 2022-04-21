Video: Jenny Rissveds & Luca Braidot Win Internazionali D'Italia Series 2022 - Capoliveri

Apr 21, 2022
by internazionaliditaliaseries  

The sun, the sea, Capoliveri. A phenomenal race for the first HC race on the Elba Island

Enjoy the race recap with the commentary of Marco Aurelio Fontana

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Reports Jenny Rissveds Luca Braidot XC Racing


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Me, while watching the recap: "Ridiculous that Marco Fontana is calling those female racers *girls* the whole time!"
Jenny Rissveds during post-race interview: "The two other girls that were in the front were racing super hard."
Me: "Oh"
  • 4 0
 Yes Jenny!
  • 2 0
 Gnarly descents - how many would handle that on a Pinkbike - (a 170mm travel, Zeb equipped super enduro Rampage bike)
  • 1 0
 Wouldn’t mind the new Blur! Amazing racing!
  • 1 0
 Marco Fontana is such a good presenter

