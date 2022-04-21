Watch
Video: Jenny Rissveds & Luca Braidot Win Internazionali D'Italia Series 2022 - Capoliveri
Apr 21, 2022
by
internazionaliditaliaseries
The sun, the sea, Capoliveri. A phenomenal race for the first HC race on the Elba Island
Enjoy the race recap with the commentary of Marco Aurelio Fontana
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Race Reports
Jenny Rissveds
Luca Braidot
XC Racing
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
mi-bike
(10 mins ago)
Me, while watching the recap: "Ridiculous that Marco Fontana is calling those female racers *girls* the whole time!"
Jenny Rissveds during post-race interview: "The two other girls that were in the front were racing super hard."
Me: "Oh"
[Reply]
4
0
howsyourdad
(46 mins ago)
Yes Jenny!
[Reply]
2
0
headshot
(10 mins ago)
Gnarly descents - how many would handle that on a Pinkbike - (a 170mm travel, Zeb equipped super enduro Rampage bike)
[Reply]
1
0
golfman1
(56 mins ago)
Wouldn’t mind the new Blur! Amazing racing!
[Reply]
1
0
mbl77
(49 mins ago)
Marco Fontana is such a good presenter
[Reply]
