Video: Jérôme Caroli Gets Chased by a Drone through Verbier Bikepark

Oct 24, 2020
by Jérôme Caroli  


Verbier Bikepark is famous for its race track « Tire’s fire ». Get on board the FPV drone following Jérôme Caroli between the yellow tapes!

Jérôme Caroli and Sampo Vallotton at work


Photos By Maxime Rambaud

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I never really understood how they get the sound from these vids... If the rider was mic'd up, you would hear the drone noise... Do they add in the sounds later?

Great vid
  • 1 0
 Surely there is a drone-be-gone audio filter by now.
  • 1 0
 This video is absolutely sick. It's got a combination of smooth riding and camera skills I have rarely ever seen

