Video: Jérôme Caroli Gets Chased by a Drone through Verbier Bikepark
Oct 24, 2020
by
Jérôme Caroli
Verbier Bikepark is famous for its race track « Tire’s fire ». Get on board the FPV drone following Jérôme Caroli between the yellow tapes!
Jérôme Caroli and Sampo Vallotton at work
Photos By Maxime Rambaud
Videos
Riding Videos
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
dexterfawkes
(1 hours ago)
I never really understood how they get the sound from these vids... If the rider was mic'd up, you would hear the drone noise... Do they add in the sounds later?
Great vid
[Reply]
1
0
tkrug
(1 mins ago)
Surely there is a drone-be-gone audio filter by now.
[Reply]
1
0
mrwynnewillson
(23 mins ago)
This video is absolutely sick. It's got a combination of smooth riding and camera skills I have rarely ever seen
[Reply]
