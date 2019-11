Credit photo : Kificat

Last month Jérome Caroli spent 2 days of filming at home with Maxime Rambaud behind the lens.A good way to discover two iconic slopes of the Verbier Bikepark, the playful Red 'Wouaiy' trail and the Yellow 'Tire’s Fire', which is as hard as a World Cup track.The perfect place for Jerome to train on his Santa Cruz V10 to prepare for another year on the World Cup circuit.Rider : Jerome Caroli Photos : KifcatVideo : Maxime Rambaud