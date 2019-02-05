Video: Jerome Clementz Shares His Love of Heavy Metal in 'Another Day in the Dark'

Notice: Before reading this article and appreciating the images, turn the sound on and listen to some Gojira music.Two characters, one from the music world and one from the biking world.Each of them living from what they love to do and becoming experts in their field. But passions can be shared, as each one is impressed with what the other has achieved. And these two worlds met last year: Jérôme was attending a Gojira concert in Vancouver, as the band was playing the opening of a Metallica show. The next day, Jérôme contacted Jean-Michel Labadie, the bass player of the Gojira band who is also a big mountain bike addict! They met in his lodge later, stayed in touch, went for some riding together and followed each other’s busy life around the globe.From this friendship an idea had emerged in Jérôme's mind, a video to share the two worlds.Jérôme: “I’m a big fan of music and I often ride with some sound in my ears. It could be any kind of music, depending on my mood or the weather. But I have to admit that some music transports me further than other, especially metal bands. Gojira band is one of them: when I am listening to them, my mind escapes in a different world and I feel like I’m riding in another dimension.A world that will look like what you can see in these pictures, reflecting the power of nature. There is no sadness nor chaos just the expression of strength of mother nature, its power to modify and shape the landscape.This could happen in the blink of an eye, like a violent volcanic eruption, that burns everything, that throws tons of stones in the air and create wide rivers of lava. Or this could take ages like the drifting of the continent, really tiny movements that constantly modify the world at a pace we can’t see but that is reminded constantly with earthquakes.Some people may see catastrophe, but it could also be a rebirth, the chance to create something new, stronger and more beautiful.You’ll see hope, when trees are standing in the middle of an old lava river, colourful flowers growing in an ash pit; it’s also well-known that volcanic grounds deliver fertile soil for agriculture. It’s a world for us riders, where you can ride steep slopes, drifting on thin rolling stones, slalom around grass bubbles or ride through a natural halfpipe.This world is best represented in my mind at the end of fall, when all the leaves are on the ground and you‘re riding on an orange carpet. This is not the twilight of the riding season but a new era where you have the best vision in the forest, everything seems more open, the air is fresh and wakes up your senses.You appreciate the moment at dawn or dusk, where the light has a meaning and is changing constantly. Some might say that there is nothing better than the bright light. I would disagree and find my happiness when it’s less neutral and you get the rising sun lightening the trail, when you enter the cloud and feel the chill of the humidity on your skin, when it gets dark and your imagination has to help to see what’s on the trail.All these things make you feel alive, appreciate the singularity of the moment and the meaning of life. This moment when it starts raining and you feel a bit upset, but just after, there is a ray of light in the darkness which make this moment incredible, mind blowing, and you are stunned by the beauty of the instant.This is life at its best; don’t try to control everything and be surprised by what the day could offer you. Even if it doesn’t look bright, you may be amazed if you keep seeing hope even in the darkness. Who said you ride only for the fitness or the fun aspect? Riding is also a time to escape from the daily routine, to dream and drift into another world and let your mind create a different reality. This is exactly where music and bike take me.”Thanks to:Gojira Band and Jean Michel Labadie.Road Runner and HSE group.Pop Graphic for the forks decals.Do you even drift bro for the frame decals.Cannondale, RockShox, Zipp, HT and muckynutz for the custom parts.Razorimages for the designGianluca Ricceri for the Video.Damien Guiot for the photos.