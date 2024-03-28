Watch
Video: Jess Blewitt Goes Flat Out in Rotorua for 'Sound of Speed'
Mar 28, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
Jess Blewitt blends eye-watering speed with magnificent nature as she takes us on a ride through the iconic Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Red Bull
Videos
Riding Videos
Red Bull
Jess Blewitt
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,021 articles
Sash00
(1 hours ago)
Damn, what a blast!! and a funny crash
