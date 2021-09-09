Video: Jess Blewitt Unleashes her Speed & Style in Morzine

Words: GT
Jess Blewitt has been having one hell of a year! She started it off by becoming the New Zealand DH National champ, then took a quick trip to Utah to free ride in the desert at Red Bull Formation before heading to Europe to race in the Enduro World Series and DH World Cup. In between a packed racing schedule, Jess took a trip to Morzine, France, to unleash her incredible speed and style on the all-new GT Force Carbon.Jess' Force Carbon Build
Size: Medium
Fork: Fox 38, 170mm
Air pressure: 68 psi
Tokens: 1 token
Rear Shock: Fox Float
Air pressure: 143 psi
Chain: SRAM X01
Cranks: Shimano
Bottom Bracket: Shimano
Pedals: Shimano
Rear derailleur: Shimano XTR
Shifters: Shimano SLX
Rims: rear - Stans Flow 27.5 Front- Spank Spike 350
Tires: Maxxis Assegai
Hubs: Spank
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Handlebar: Spank Oozy 780
Stem: Spank split stem 35mm
Grips: RevGrips
Headset: fsa intergrated
Saddle: Spank Spike
Seat Post: Fox Transfer Factory
Video: Louis Citadelle
Photo: Simon Valenti
Stay tuned as we unleashed full rider segments from Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke on the new GT Force Carbon each week.
Watch all of the Force, Unleashed videos here
.
6 Comments
Post a Comment