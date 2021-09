Video: Jess Blewitt Unleashes her Speed & Style in Morzine

Words: GT

Jess' Force Carbon Build

Jess Blewitt has been having one hell of a year! She started it off by becoming the New Zealand DH National champ, then took a quick trip to Utah to free ride in the desert at Red Bull Formation before heading to Europe to race in the Enduro World Series and DH World Cup. In between a packed racing schedule, Jess took a trip to Morzine, France, to unleash her incredible speed and style on the all-new GT Force Carbon.Size: MediumFork: Fox 38, 170mmAir pressure: 68 psiTokens: 1 tokenRear Shock: Fox FloatAir pressure: 143 psiChain: SRAM X01Cranks: ShimanoBottom Bracket: ShimanoPedals: ShimanoRear derailleur: Shimano XTRShifters: Shimano SLXRims: rear - Stans Flow 27.5 Front- Spank Spike 350Tires: Maxxis AssegaiHubs: SpankBrakes: Shimano XTRHandlebar: Spank Oozy 780Stem: Spank split stem 35mmGrips: RevGripsHeadset: fsa intergratedSaddle: Spank SpikeSeat Post: Fox Transfer FactoryVideo: Louis CitadellePhoto: Simon ValentiStay tuned as we unleashed full rider segments from Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke on the new GT Force Carbon each week.Watch all of the Force, Unleashed videos here