Video: Jesse Melamed & Remi Gauvin Critique Miranda Miller's Riding

Miranda under the watchful eye of Melamed.

Miranda practicing opening up and running the high n' wide line.

We can often get lost in self analysis and over-thinking each process as athletes trying to perfect a craft. Our goal for the “Getting Critical” series is to help each other improve by sharing insights and criticisms of what we notice in one another’s riding that might be hard to self-diagnose. In return, we hope to offer ideas and examples to help other people think about how they ride a bike or interpret a trail.Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA. So by watching, liking and subscribing you’re in turn, helping out the trails that so many people enjoy!