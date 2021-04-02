Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed & Wade Simmons Ride Squamish Slabs
Apr 2, 2021
Ed Spratt
Here's some behind the scenes action for another video coming out later. Some tips for rock rolls and general banter.
Jesse Melamed
Videos
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
Wade Simmons
