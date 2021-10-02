TV
Video: Jesse Melamed Battles the Slop & Gloom on Stage 2 of the Tweed Valley EWS
Oct 2, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Jesse Melamed rallies down Stage 2 (Sunday’s Stage 1) in Scotland.
Lots of rain...and then the sun came out.
Videos
Jesse Melamed
EWS Tweed Valley 2021
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
rrolly
(15 mins ago)
So tight and Jesse is just pinning it. Never ceases to impress.
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(6 mins ago)
"Its just like home but flat!"
LOL
[Reply]
1
0
waldo-jpg
(17 mins ago)
These trails look so fun
[Reply]
