Video: Jesse Melamed Battles the Slop & Gloom on Stage 2 of the Tweed Valley EWS

Oct 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Jesse Melamed rallies down Stage 2 (Sunday’s Stage 1) in Scotland.

bigquotesLots of rain...and then the sun came out.


Posted In:
Videos Jesse Melamed EWS Tweed Valley 2021


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 So tight and Jesse is just pinning it. Never ceases to impress.
  • 1 0
 "Its just like home but flat!"

LOL
  • 1 0
 These trails look so fun

