Video: Jesse Melamed Breaks Down Pamplemousse Trail In Squamish.

Check out my breakdown of one of Squamish's most recent and most fun trails! The main line of this trail was built super well yet there are still plenty of possibilities to ride the trail your own way. In this video I talk about some things to focus on in tight, downhill corners. I also talk about the defining drop feature on this trail that can apply to drops on your own trails. Let me know what you think!If you want to just watch me shred down it then check the 'full lap' video below.Thanks to the builders for this one, it was built so well I barely had anything to talk about! (http://www.ridebc.ca.)