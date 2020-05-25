Video: Jesse Melamed Breaks Down Pamplemousse Trail In Squamish.

May 25, 2020
by Jesse Melamed  

Check out my breakdown of one of Squamish's most recent and most fun trails! The main line of this trail was built super well yet there are still plenty of possibilities to ride the trail your own way. In this video I talk about some things to focus on in tight, downhill corners. I also talk about the defining drop feature on this trail that can apply to drops on your own trails. Let me know what you think!

If you want to just watch me shred down it then check the 'full lap' video below.









Thanks to the builders for this one, it was built so well I barely had anything to talk about! (http://www.ridebc.ca.)

Regions in Article
Alice Lake & Highlands

Trails in Article
Pamplemousse

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jesse Melamed


Must Read This Week
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
82691 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
70144 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
51502 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
51495 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
51101 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
50602 views
Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?
49690 views
First Look: ShockTune is a Free Suspension Setup App
44957 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007024
Mobile Version of Website