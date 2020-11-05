Video: Jesse Melamed Breaks Down Squamish's Steepest Trail

Nov 5, 2020
by Jesse Melamed  

Some of you may want to contest my claim that 19th Hole is the steepest trail in Squamish, but hear me out. I am not talking about rock slabs or one-off moves. 19th Hole is relentless in its pursuit of delivering steep, holed out sections of trail. It is very easy to pick up speed and very hard to scrub it off, and for me, that is a dangerous combination. I like to go fast, get myself into trouble and try to hold on. It has not worked out well for me in the past on this trail so I finally decided to do something about it.

This breakdown goes over how I look at a section to find the safest, most fun route down. There are always pockets of traction to find and bank off of, corners to be opened up, and holes to be avoided. Once you have it all dialled it makes a trail that much more enjoyable! Check out the full run below.







