Video: Jesse Melamed Chases Remi Gauvin Down the Final Stage at EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
Oct 1, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
The team tactics paid off, with Team Canada taking third place in the inaugural event.
Racing and Events
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Remi Gauvin
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Trophy Of Nations 2019
15 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
pnwess
(1 hours ago)
Why is this a good team tactic? Seems like Jesse could of gone faster than Remi. If he was first then their overall time would be better?
[Reply]
1
0
werts
(1 hours ago)
Jesse pushed Remi to keep the over all team pace up. Go do a twitchy crit or two and you'll quickly learn how important team tactics and having someone to push you is.
[Reply]
5
0
pnwess
(1 hours ago)
@werts
: Seems like having the fastest guy in the front, like team USA, paid more off though. Not so sure this is the best tactic.
[Reply]
2
0
eaxs
(1 hours ago)
@pnwess
: I think you're right, the order was key; Team USA has a clear number '1', '2', and '3'. But Team France, Team Canada, and Team New Zealand didn't have a clear number 1 and number 2. Finally Team Australia didn't have a clear number 2 and number 3. On another POV you can see them overtaking each other for the same reason.
#tactics
[Reply]
2
0
IntoTheEverflow
(38 mins ago)
Didn't those teams know the rules?
I mean, it's not hard to figure out that it's a horrible strategy.
Maybe that's why the USA men won, while nobody saw it coming?
[Reply]
3
0
remrem
(9 mins ago)
@pnwess
our strategy for this stage was planned and executed just as we had planned. Jesse left a few seconds after myself with the intent that he close the gap that he left by going a bit harder than would be sustainable for the whole stage. Once he caught up he was able to get into my draft and recover a bit before we got to the steeper and technical section of the track. In the years past I had better stage results than Jesse because he had made mistakes in this stage. We decided it was safer for the entire team if I led this stage at this point in the race. Throughout the race we decided the best stages to lead and to follow based on our strengths. Some stages it was clear that Jesse would be able to go faster and I would just hold his wheel and vice versa. Thats what made this race so cool!
[Reply]
1
0
pnwess
(3 mins ago)
@remrem
: Thanks for the insight, and congrats with a great result!
[Reply]
1
0
SlinkySammy
(4 mins ago)
POV's are soooo much better like this, when you can see another rider. Shows how fast it really is when you see Remi sliding around. Well done boys, stoked to have you representing Canada on the Enduro MTB scene.
[Reply]
1
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(8 mins ago)
Sustained race pace POV is absolutely insane. I don't think I've had an opportunity to see a full stage follow cam like this before, definitely something special.
[Reply]
1
0
mfoga
(1 hours ago)
I am exhausted just watching that effort. I hope they post some more of these videos.
[Reply]
2
0
rumlan
(1 hours ago)
Good job reppin' Canada fella's!!
[Reply]
2
0
T-Bot
(39 mins ago)
Race pace trains. Insanely good to watch.
[Reply]
3
2
myfriendgoose
(1 hours ago)
These dudes fuck
[Reply]
1
0
spacegrass75
(1 hours ago)
Fuckn beasts!
[Reply]
1
0
tbubier
(58 mins ago)
Wow! That was bananas.
[Reply]
