Video: Jesse Melamed Claims the 2022 Overall EWS

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team was back at it for the eighth and final round of this year’s EWS season. After a bit of inclement weather in Switzerland, they were met with clear skies (for a bit) in the beautiful Pyrenean town of Loudenvielle, France. It was all on the line for Jesse, a clean race, and he’d win his first EWS overall. Championship implications, cows, and more crashes make up Episode 8 of The Jank Files.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
