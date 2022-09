Video: Jesse Melamed Claims the 2022 Overall EWS

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

Rémi Gauvin

Jesse Melamed

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team was back at it for the eighth and final round of this year’s EWS season. After a bit of inclement weather in Switzerland, they were met with clear skies (for a bit) in the beautiful Pyrenean town of Loudenvielle, France. It was all on the line for Jesse, a clean race, and he’d win his first EWS overall. Championship implications, cows, and more crashes make up Episode 8 of The Jank Files.Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals Photos by: @davetrumpore @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore @evocsports / Reform