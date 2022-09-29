Video: Jesse Melamed Claims the 2022 Overall EWS

Sep 29, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team was back at it for the eighth and final round of this year’s EWS season. After a bit of inclement weather in Switzerland, they were met with clear skies (for a bit) in the beautiful Pyrenean town of Loudenvielle, France. It was all on the line for Jesse, a clean race, and he’d win his first EWS overall. Championship implications, cows, and more crashes make up Episode 8 of The Jank Files.







Andréane Lanthier Nadeau






Rémi Gauvin






Jesse Melamed






Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


23 Comments

  • 16 0
 Happy for Jesse. He had been building up to this the last couple of EWS season and finally got it done. Plus, I love the jank files video series. Seems like really good team vibes from all of them.
  • 5 0
 Jesse, you deserve this win on every level. You’re an exemplary champion.
  • 1 0
 Enduro racing is lucky to have a champion like Jesse. Seems so down to earth and like an actual part of the mtb community, willing to share his knowledge and experiences. Seems so relatable, cruise your way to the top, bomb the run back down as fast as you can, repeat as many times as you can, come back and share with your homies. You don’t often get that with other forms of racing, or other riders
  • 4 0
 There’s a good ol’ boi right there, I’ll tell you what.
  • 3 0
 Congrats Jesse! Super stoked for you and well deserved.
  • 1 0
 Time to wax up the skis and enjoy the off season, awesome season of racing team Rocky! super excited to see what comes next year
  • 1 0
 That is awesome. Good job Jesse and the RMRF team !!! And yes jank files are the best
  • 1 0
 I'm happy for you, Jessie! You da King!
  • 1 0
 Congratulations!
  • 1 0
 Congrats Jesse!
  • 1 2
 Congrats Jesse even tho you are Canadian
Below threshold threads are hidden





