Video: Jesse Melamed Paces Us Through A Long Enduro

The Squamish Enduro always promises to be a big one and this year was no different, topping out at 49km and 1900m climbed per my stats.On the way up the final climb to the longest stage, Tom Bradshaw and I discuss our approaches to a long day in the saddle and plans for a long stage ahead.A slight crash and resulting mechanical meant I couldn't ride this stage exactly how I wanted to. But, knowing the stage and keeping myself calm helped me pace myself so I could recover and not lose too much time.I won the first 4 stages by enough that I still held onto the win after this stage, thankfully.Thanks to the organizers and volunteers for putting on a great event! Stoked to have local racing back in full force.