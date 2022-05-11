Video: Jesse Melamed Paces Us Through A Long Enduro

May 11, 2022
by Jesse Melamed  

The Squamish Enduro always promises to be a big one and this year was no different, topping out at 49km and 1900m climbed per my stats.

On the way up the final climb to the longest stage, Tom Bradshaw and I discuss our approaches to a long day in the saddle and plans for a long stage ahead.

A slight crash and resulting mechanical meant I couldn't ride this stage exactly how I wanted to. But, knowing the stage and keeping myself calm helped me pace myself so I could recover and not lose too much time.

I won the first 4 stages by enough that I still held onto the win after this stage, thankfully.

Thanks to the organizers and volunteers for putting on a great event! Stoked to have local racing back in full force.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike
44177 views
9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
42604 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
41187 views
Darren Berrecloth Fractures Vertebrae in Crash
38896 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
37932 views
Review: 2022 Vitus Sommet 297 AMP - Good Performance, Great Price
36566 views
Final Results from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
34274 views
Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs
33948 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008753
Mobile Version of Website