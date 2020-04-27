Video: Jesse Melamed POV Chasing Finn Iles & Remi Gauvin Down Mount Prevost Pre-Covid

Apr 27, 2020
by Jesse Melamed  


In early March, just days before the first World Cup and EWS were postponed, we were all getting some last-minute speed training in.

Remi had always been telling me to come ride Prevost. I knew how good it was from all the videos I had seen, but I still wasn't prepared for just how flat out it was. Straight from the first run in this video, the speed blew my mind. It just didn't end, you start to build speed and you would carry that speed all the way to the bottom. Sprinkled along each trail were features that were also just slightly bigger than I would have expected. I was lucky to have Remi to follow who knows the place well. He brought me straight up to speed and I was feeling good. Except then I tried to follow Finn and each time that was short-lived.

Regions in Article
Mount Prevost

Posted In:
Videos Finn Iles Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 The Enduro crew riders are wildly good. What even scarier is Finn is just gone and outta sight seconds after each trailhead.
  • 6 0
 He's quick! Finn knows those trails well so he was up to his own speed. I couldn't hope to keep up to one of the fastest DH'ers on my trail bike!
  • 1 0
 @JesseMelamed: yeah with a few more laps and Finn on a Stumpy i reckon you could take him Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @JesseMelamed: sure sure Wink .... we've all used that one before!!

All joking aside another great video everyone and keep making BC (& Canada) proud on the world stage!

Ride Bikes & Love Life
  • 1 0
 @JesseMelamed:

Man, he was like a spring into and out-from every berm/corner.

(A.) You were on the slayer?(and please forgive the fact that I do not know if it is the 27" or the 29" version); and B, was that a 38 or the good ol' 36?
  • 1 0
 Looks like Finn used his wiiings. Many, Jesse is a beast on a bike and for Finn to pull away like that..... Good for Jesse to keep going at the speed he did. Awesome video. Thanks for sharing
  • 4 1
 going faster than dic... nvm
  • 4 0
 yea good call, dick pound is played out.
  • 1 0
 these guys are crazy fast, but goddam Finn looks hard to follow on the big bike Razz
  • 1 0
 Just wondering what potato this was filmed on? Possibly a Maris piper...
  • 1 0
 No full face?

Post a Comment



