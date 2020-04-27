Video: Jesse Melamed POV Chasing Finn Iles & Remi Gauvin Down Mount Prevost Pre-Covid

In early March, just days before the first World Cup and EWS were postponed, we were all getting some last-minute speed training in.Remi had always been telling me to come ride Prevost. I knew how good it was from all the videos I had seen, but I still wasn't prepared for just how flat out it was. Straight from the first run in this video, the speed blew my mind. It just didn't end, you start to build speed and you would carry that speed all the way to the bottom. Sprinkled along each trail were features that were also just slightly bigger than I would have expected. I was lucky to have Remi to follow who knows the place well. He brought me straight up to speed and I was feeling good. Except then I tried to follow Finn and each time that was short-lived.