Video: Jesse Melamed POV Stage 1 - EWS Madeira 2019
May 10, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Jesse Melamed is looking fast this season after great results in Rotorua and Tasmania. After suffering a huge mechanical that ruined his race in 2017 Jesse will be looking for redemption this weekend in Madeira.
