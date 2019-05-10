VIDEOS

Video: Jesse Melamed POV Stage 1 - EWS Madeira 2019

May 10, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Jesse Melamed is looking fast this season after great results in Rotorua and Tasmania. After suffering a huge mechanical that ruined his race in 2017 Jesse will be looking for redemption this weekend in Madeira.

Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
89588 views
Sick Bicycle Co Responds to Anger Over Undelivered Frames
59069 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
54956 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
52803 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
47104 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
45252 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
43745 views
Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019 [Updated]
43072 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019712
Mobile Version of Website