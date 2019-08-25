Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed POV Stage 1 - EWS Northstar 2019
Aug 25, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Jesse Melamed sits in 7th place after a great first day in Northstar, can he get inside the top five after today's four stages.
Posted In:
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Northstar 2019
