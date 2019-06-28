Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Jesse Melamed POV Stage 1 - EWS Val di Fassa 2019
Jun 27, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Jesse Melamed has had a great start to the season and heads into this weekends race ranked 2nd overall. Check out his first run down stage one in Italy.
Canazei
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
