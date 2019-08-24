Video: Jesse Melamed POV Stage 2 - EWS Northstar 2019

Aug 24, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Jesse Melamed has been looking fast so far in practice, can he get a good result today despite still dealing with his injury from earlier in the season.

Posted In:
Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Northstar 2019


