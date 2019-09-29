Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Jesse Melamed POV Stage 2 - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Sep 28, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Jesse Melamed tackles what he thinks is one of the best stages of the year as he hits up stage 2 of the EWS Trophy of Nations.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Trophy Of Nations 2019


Must Read This Week
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
68631 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
64427 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
62094 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
58964 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
54877 views
Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock
53136 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
45034 views
Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt
42446 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011941
Mobile Version of Website