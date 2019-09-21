Video: Jesse Melamed POV Stage 2 - EWS Zermatt 2019

Sep 21, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Zermatt looks to be one of the most exciting venues this year with incredible views and plenty of tough challenges for the riders. Watch Jesse Melamed tackle stage 2 in practice.

Posted In:
Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Zermatt 2019


Must Read This Week
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
60398 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
57543 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
52437 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
51235 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?
47712 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
47609 views
Final Results: Hardline 2019
42107 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
40357 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Richie's 38 will work good skipping through thoughts those roots & rocks?
  • 1 0
 ...a dream within a dream?
  • 1 0
 Do his tires ever actually touch the ground in those fast/straight sections?
  • 1 0
 Dude is haulin some nuts! Wow love it.
  • 1 0
 do they ride these stages blind?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013757
Mobile Version of Website