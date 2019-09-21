Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed POV Stage 2 - EWS Zermatt 2019
Sep 21, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Zermatt looks to be one of the most exciting venues this year with incredible views and plenty of tough challenges for the riders. Watch Jesse Melamed tackle stage 2 in practice.
Posted In:
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Zermatt 2019
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
aljoburr
(15 mins ago)
Richie's 38 will work good skipping through thoughts those roots & rocks?
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(7 mins ago)
...a dream within a dream?
[Reply]
1
0
GMay
(3 mins ago)
Do his tires ever actually touch the ground in those fast/straight sections?
[Reply]
1
0
ytjodave
(14 mins ago)
Dude is haulin some nuts! Wow love it.
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(9 mins ago)
do they ride these stages blind?
[Reply]
