VIDEOS

Video: Jesse Melamed POV Stage 4 - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Jun 28, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Jesse Melamed has been looking fast so far in practice, can he get another podium finish? Check out his first run down stage four in Italy.

Regions in Article
Canazei

Posted In:
Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2019


Must Read This Week
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
92656 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
65075 views
Interview: Martin Maes - "I'm Not Guilty... I Just Made a Stupid Mistake"
58650 views
8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series
49729 views
Review: Shimano's XTR 12-Speed Drivetrain Sets the Bar for Shifting Performance Under Power
49558 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
44922 views
First Ride: ARC8 Extra - A New 160mm 29er From a Small Swiss Brand
42564 views
RockShox's Updated Reverb Stealth Gets the Squishy Post-Fixing Vent Valve
40121 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021093
Mobile Version of Website