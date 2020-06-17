Video: Jesse Melamed Progresses His Kettle Bell Strength Training Program With Physio Aaron Dobie

Jun 17, 2020
by Aaron Dobie  

Exercises: Single Leg Deadlift @ 3:45, Rear Foot Elevated Split Squat @ 5:50, Single Leg Skater Squat @ 8:14, Single Arm Snatch to Squat @ 10:53, Plyometric Vertical Jump @ 15:19

For the past 8 weeks, Jesse Melamed has been progressing through a Kettlebell strength and conditioning program. The COVID-19 pandemic gave Jesse an opportunity to learn the technique required with kettlebells so he can add it to his training toolkit. Kettlebells require practice and dedication to let the body gain the mobility, strength and motor control required to train safely and maximize the benefits.

With the recent relaxation of social measures and the start of the 2020 race season getting closer, it was now time for Jesse to begin a new program. I designed the next program to include and progress some of the kettlebell exercises Jesse has been doing but I also needed to include exercises that are more mountain bike and race specific. As Jesse's on-bike riding volume (total time/km per week) is increasing, I decreased his strength training volume and ensured only essential exercises are included. His total strength and conditioning training decreases to 2 times per week from 3 times per week.


A summary of Jesse's training schedule from April 20-June 12 and his new program from June 15-Sept 7 is below:

Program 1: April 20 to June 12 (8 weeks) - during phase 1 and 2 of COVID-19 pandemic
- Strength and Conditioning - 3 days per week - Warm-up including mobility (hips and spine mobility specific), foundations training, posterior chain activation

- Day 1: Single Arm Kettle Bell Swings / Rear Foot Elevated Split Squat / Push ups
- Day 2: Kettle Bell Swings / Deck Squats / Bent over row
- Day 3: Snatch / Goblet Squat / Pull-ups

- Cycle 1 @ 16kg: W1: 10x10 per, W2: 10x15 per, W3: 10x20 per, W4: Rest
- Cycle 2 @ 20kg: W5: 10x10 per, W6: 10x15 per, W7: 10x20 per, W8: Rest

- On-Bike Training: 3 times per week - riding for the mind and soul. Mainly lower zone capacity/endurance on gravel bike or easy MTB trails


Program 2: June 15 to August 7 (8 weeks) - during phase 2 and 3 of COVID-19 pandemic
- Strength and Conditioning - 2 days per week - Warm-up including mobility (hips and spine mobility specific), foundations training, posterior chain activation, Turkish Get Ups

- Day 1: Anterior Chain Strength + Power including Snatch to Squat, Single Leg Squats, Rear Foot Elevated Split Squats, Broad Jumps
- Day 2: Posterior Chain Strength + Power including Kettle Bell Swings, Single Leg Deadlifts, Rows, Vertical Jumps

- Two 4-weeks cycles (including 1 rest week) with varying reps/sets based on the exercise

- On-Bike Training: 5x per week
- 2 structured workout rides - a) V02MAX intervals b) ATP Intervals
- 1 extra long ride (race-like duration)
- 2 other rides for fun and working on skills


Aaron Dobie is a Sports Physiotherapist from Vancouver, BC. Aaron is working as team Physio with the Giant Factory Off-Road Team on the DH and EWS series and providing Online Physiotherapy (telephysio) through InReach Online Physio - @dobiept

Jesse Melamed would like to thank his sponsors - @jessemelamed

