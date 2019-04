Video: Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and ALN in The Jank Files - Ep.1

Andréanne Lanthier Nadeau

Long flights, technical tracks, and practicing all week in the sunshine only to end up racing in the rain. The best way to describe enduro other than flat-out demanding is to have a laugh at the ridiculousness of it all and call a spade a spade. It's janky. It's nearly impossible to find your flow between travel, practice, and race day, but when you do and it all starts to click into place, it becomes one of the most rewarding ways to ride a bike.This is the second year for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, with Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and Andréanne Lanthier Nadeau lining up to race a full EWS season. Gaining momentum from last year, they've become experts in navigating the jank and have officially hit their flow with a strong start to the 2019 season.From deep ruts and jungle vines to backyard skateboard sessions and race pit DJ'ing, this is Episode 1 of The Jank Files.