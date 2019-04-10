VIDEOS

Video: Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and ALN in The Jank Files - Ep.1

Apr 10, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

Long flights, technical tracks, and practicing all week in the sunshine only to end up racing in the rain. The best way to describe enduro other than flat-out demanding is to have a laugh at the ridiculousness of it all and call a spade a spade. It’s janky. It's nearly impossible to find your flow between travel, practice, and race day, but when you do and it all starts to click into place, it becomes one of the most rewarding ways to ride a bike.

This is the second year for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, with Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and Andréanne Lanthier Nadeau lining up to race a full EWS season. Gaining momentum from last year, they’ve become experts in navigating the jank and have officially hit their flow with a strong start to the 2019 season.

From deep ruts and jungle vines to backyard skateboard sessions and race pit DJ’ing, this is Episode 1 of The Jank Files.

Andréanne Lanthier Nadeau

Jesse Melamed

Rémi Gauvin

Presented by @Maxxis
Filmed by @caldwellvisuals
Photos by @davetrumpore
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @Maxxis / @shimano / @foxfactory / @SmithOptics / @wilderness-trail-bikes / @OneUpComponents / Stages Cycling / @evocsports


29 Comments

  • + 18
 Shout out to Tommy... His first time covering EWS races and came away with some gold !!! Nice work
  • + 3
 couldn't agree more!
  • + 5
 So good! Amazing work as always from you as well!
  • + 11
 Rockymountain race team. By @caldwellvisuals ???
That was hilarious and so well filmed and edited. Perfect Match.
  • + 8
 more importantly, what espresso device is that? looks like some sort of portable device with a custom pressure guage tapped in. intrigued.
  • + 3
 my thoughts too ,looks like great cuppa from that.
  • - 1
 did a bit of sleuthing - the tripod base looks like a portaspresso - super trick (super expensive) bits of hardware! www.portaspresso.com/page1003.html
  • + 3
 Andre’s Espresso Forge, best portable espresso machine I’ve ever used, and seems like a really stand up guy from a chats with him in relation to an automated espresso machine start-up that we were both early adopters. The machines are super reasonably priced and can be found here: espressoforge.com
  • + 1
 @xy9ine: Whoah, those ARE expensive. Take a look at www.espressoforge.com (the one in the pics in the story) they’re way less complicated and cost less than half what Portaspresso is asking ($350vs$800) once you factor in the tripod and pressure gauge.
  • + 2
 @catfish9797: thanks for solving the mystery! neat piece of kit!
  • + 9
 @xy9ine: @catfish9797 nailed it. Its my espresso forge and it comes with me everywhere I go...
  • + 4
 @catfish9797: Thanks! Yeah I'm Andre, the Forge creator and maker. Any questions about the device just let me know!
  • + 2
 @remrem: Awesome to see it in use around the world!
  • + 4
 @remrem: BTW, when you said you and your team went biking around the world, I didn't think it was this CRAZY! Amazing to see. Biggest adrenaline rush I get is turning my machine up to full speed Wink
  • + 5
 The year of the SEMI !!! Good work team!
  • + 1
 EHHHHHHHH
  • + 2
 Wicked photos of the team on and off the track! There's more to it than just race day, that's for sure!
  • + 2
 Beat team in the business.

@caldwellvisuals Tommy you following the whole season pal
  • + 3
 the official jeff hunter!
  • + 2
 "welcome to the jank files"
6 FOOT BERM
  • + 2
 Stoked for this series!
  • + 2
 Love the ride
  • + 1
 I'm doubtful about the health of those wallaby.
  • + 1
 Very Cool ! Go team RM / RF !!!
  • - 1
 man here just promoting maxxis tires
  • + 4
 presented by maxxis, so...yeah
  • + 1
 Don’t think Maxxis needs promoting..
  • + 1
 *tyres
  • + 1
 @spread1: No doubt

