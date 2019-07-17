Video: Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin & ALN Take on EWS Val di Fassa and Les Orres in Episode 3 of 'The Jank Files'

Jul 17, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  


Rounds 4 and 5 of the Enduro World Series were scheduled back to back this month. With only a few days in between each race, the schedule presented the perfect opportunity to set out on a European road trip. Crossing Italy and ending in France, the hot temperatures, cold gelato, lengthy playlists, and wild bike races were an incredible recipe for spending a few weeks abroad.

From dirt kart racing and glacial river baths to podium finishes and the hospital visits. This isn’t your average Euro trip; this is Episode 3 of The Jank Files.


Andreane Lanthier Nadeau


Rémi Gauvin


Jesse Melamed


Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @Maxxis / @shimano / @foxfactory / @SmithOptics / @wilderness-trail-bikes / @OneUpComponents / Stages Cycling / @evocsports


Les Orres, Canazei

4 Comments

  • + 2
 You guys rock!!! Healing vibes for Jesse!Smile
  • + 1
 Gopher needs to be in every Jank files from now on, and stickers, and shirts, and .....
  • + 2
 Who is Alan? Is he famous?
  • + 1
 Jesse janked when he should of jinked.

