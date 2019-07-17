Video: Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin & ALN Take on EWS Val di Fassa and Les Orres in Episode 3 of 'The Jank Files'

Rounds 4 and 5 of the Enduro World Series were scheduled back to back this month. With only a few days in between each race, the schedule presented the perfect opportunity to set out on a European road trip. Crossing Italy and ending in France, the hot temperatures, cold gelato, lengthy playlists, and wild bike races were an incredible recipe for spending a few weeks abroad.
From dirt kart racing and glacial river baths to podium finishes and the hospital visits. This isn’t your average Euro trip; this is Episode 3 of The Jank Files.
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
