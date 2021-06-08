Video: Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin & Miranda Miller Critique Andreane Lanthier Nadeau's Riding

We stumbled across a quote that said, "The trouble with most of us is that we'd rather be ruined by praise than saved by criticism."
We put so much of our lives 'out there' to the world with hopes of being seen and praised for what we do and maybe, after awhile, it begins to ruin us. This is part of the inspiration behind our 'Getting Critical' series, to be open to accepting help and criticism from others, teaching us that it doesn't take away from our skill on a bike, or our worth as a professional. That and we'll do almost
anything to get faster!
Last week, Remi and Jesse helped Miranda
change the way she thinks about line choice to better suit enduro, as well as be more disciplined with her braking points. For this episode they're joined by one of the world's fastest EWS racers, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, or ALN. The four of them take a lap down Crouching Squirrel Hidden Monkey and see what they can improve on!
"There is no way I could do that any better!"
