Video: Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin & Miranda Miller Launch 'MGM Alternative' YouTube Channel
Apr 1, 2021
by Miranda Miller
|My lifestyle is incredibly lavish and cool. Instagram doesn't have enough minutes available to showcase just how cool and lavish I really am. I needed a longer format. -Jesse Melamed
|I thought that I could use another platform to talk about myself. Creating thoughtful, well produced and meaningful content for YouTube seemed to be really easy…” -Miranda Miller
|I'll be honest, I'm not super comfortable talking on camera, but I'm INCREDIBLY handsome so it doesn't really matter what I say.”
-Remi Gauvin
