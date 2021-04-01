Video: Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin & Miranda Miller Launch 'MGM Alternative' YouTube Channel

Apr 1, 2021
by Miranda Miller  

melamed

bigquotesMy lifestyle is incredibly lavish and cool. Instagram doesn't have enough minutes available to showcase just how cool and lavish I really am. I needed a longer format. -Jesse Melamed

miller

bigquotesI thought that I could use another platform to talk about myself. Creating thoughtful, well produced and meaningful content for YouTube seemed to be really easy…” -Miranda Miller

Gauvin

bigquotesI'll be honest, I'm not super comfortable talking on camera, but I'm INCREDIBLY handsome so it doesn't really matter what I say.”
-Remi Gauvin


Posted In:
Videos Jesse Melamed Miranda Miller Remi Gauvin


19 Comments

  • 24 0
 These 3 clowns doing a joint YouTube channel would actually be pretty mint tho.
  • 17 0
 Squamish Youtuber Battle Royale: Frenchies vs Canadians.
  • 14 0
 I know this is a joke, but damn they fired so many SHOTS! Pew pew pew... pew pew pew...!
  • 1 0
 Roasting
  • 6 0
 Hilarious. Made my day!
  • 4 0
 By far 100x better than Rob Shark jumper Warner.
  • 3 0
 .....And with that Squamish sells it's portfolio of Tacomas and Sprinters and buys old station wagons.
  • 3 0
 Just went to grocery store to get ham. Coulda saved $.50 damn it!
  • 2 0
 Subscribed just in case, that was hilarious.
  • 2 0
 Well played! SO well done. Congrats and good luck with the new format.
  • 1 0
 Just gotta avoid PB on April 1st because half their fake news leave empty holes in our souls
  • 1 0
 Subscibe and you might find out this joke will last weeks , months ,even years.
  • 1 0
 I can't wait for the next episode!
  • 1 0
 Best one today by far, or is it?
  • 2 0
 halarious
  • 1 0
 "Overall...it really... does the business." Liking and subscribing rn!
  • 2 0
 Savage
  • 2 0
 Subscribing now!!!!! Wink
  • 1 0
 Thanks guys. This is awesome.

