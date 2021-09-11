Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed Rides a Flat Out & Technical Stage from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
Sep 11, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Jesse Melamed takes a practice lap of one of the feature-rich stages for this weekend's racing in Crans-Montana.
Racing and Events
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Crans Montana 2021
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
kanebensemann
(1 hours ago)
Mad Skillz
[Reply]
1
0
jordxgreen
(39 mins ago)
Corrr what a ripper!
[Reply]
