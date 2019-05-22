Video: Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin & ALN Take on Madeira in Episode 2 of 'The Jank Files'

For the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, the long trip and the short stay in Madeira made for a whirlwind trip. Coming from Vancouver, the 8-hour time difference and hot island temperatures had everyone in a daze - and that was before rattling through jagged boulder sections and the loose corners of each stage.
From unforgiving race tracks and talking to parrots, fresh haircuts, and ridiculous hat for Jesse. This is Episode 2 of The Jank Files.
Jesse Melamed
Andréanne Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Presented by @SmithOptics
Filmed by @caldwellvisuals
Photos by @davetrumpore
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
/ @raceface
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
/ @foxfactory
/ @SmithOptics
/ @wilderness-trail-bikes
/ @OneUpComponents
/ Stages Cycling / @evocsports
