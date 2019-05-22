VIDEOS

Video: Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin & ALN Take on Madeira in Episode 2 of 'The Jank Files'

May 22, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

For the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, the long trip and the short stay in Madeira made for a whirlwind trip. Coming from Vancouver, the 8-hour time difference and hot island temperatures had everyone in a daze - and that was before rattling through jagged boulder sections and the loose corners of each stage.

From unforgiving race tracks and talking to parrots, fresh haircuts, and ridiculous hat for Jesse. This is Episode 2 of The Jank Files.

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira
The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

Jesse Melamed

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira
The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira
Jesse took two stage wins in Madeira landing him on the 3rd place step of the podium.

Andréanne Lanthier Nadeau

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira
The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

Rémi Gauvin

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira
The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira
After Madeira, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team remains in 2nd place in the Team Overall standings

The Jank Files Ep. 2 - Madeira

Presented by @SmithOptics
Filmed by @caldwellvisuals
Photos by @davetrumpore
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @Maxxis / @shimano / @foxfactory / @SmithOptics / @wilderness-trail-bikes / @OneUpComponents / Stages Cycling / @evocsports


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
196257 views
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
73707 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
55512 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
52105 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
51309 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
46544 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
43685 views
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
42096 views

6 Comments

  • + 6
 @davetrumpore, none of the photos on the site are rendering. Both on mobile and desktop.
  • + 2
 Same, site is effed.
  • + 9
 I blame Sick Bicycle Co
  • + 3
 At least the video looks rad !!!
  • + 1
 Looks like it's the whole site the pinkbike videos aren't working either
  • + 1
 I Love The drew. So cool support to each other

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027336
Mobile Version of Website