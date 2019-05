Video: Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin & ALN Take on Madeira in Episode 2 of 'The Jank Files'

Jesse Melamed

Jesse took two stage wins in Madeira landing him on the 3rd place step of the podium.

Andréanne Lanthier Nadeau

Rémi Gauvin

After Madeira, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team remains in 2nd place in the Team Overall standings

For the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, the long trip and the short stay in Madeira made for a whirlwind trip. Coming from Vancouver, the 8-hour time difference and hot island temperatures had everyone in a daze - and that was before rattling through jagged boulder sections and the loose corners of each stage.From unforgiving race tracks and talking to parrots, fresh haircuts, and ridiculous hat for Jesse. This is Episode 2 of The Jank Files.Presented by @SmithOptics Filmed by @caldwellvisuals Photos by @davetrumpore @OneUpComponents / Stages Cycling / @evocsports