Video: Jesse Melamed Shows You How To Break Down A Mountain Bike Trail

Get an in-depth look at how to break down a trail from a professional EWS racer.
Jesse has raced the Enduro World Series for the last 7 years where finding the optimal line is critical. He has raced all over the world and has honed his ability to quickly understand the best way to link together sections of trail.
|You want to make sure you are always in control or always know when you are going to be in control. It's ok to get a little loose if you can see there is a berm or safe spot ahead where you will regain control.
Watch and learn! Is there anything you would do differently? Thanks to Gary for this amazing trail!
Think that i learn more this way than watching tutorial vids!!
