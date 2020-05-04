Video: Jesse Melamed Shows You How To Break Down A Mountain Bike Trail

May 4, 2020
by Jesse Melamed  


Get an in-depth look at how to break down a trail from a professional EWS racer.

Jesse has raced the Enduro World Series for the last 7 years where finding the optimal line is critical. He has raced all over the world and has honed his ability to quickly understand the best way to link together sections of trail.

bigquotesYou want to make sure you are always in control or always know when you are going to be in control. It's ok to get a little loose if you can see there is a berm or safe spot ahead where you will regain control.

Watch and learn! Is there anything you would do differently? Thanks to Gary for this amazing trail!

12 Comments

  • 3 0
 @JesseMelamed Please keep this content coming! (Break down post similar to this with ALN would be DOPE!)
  • 3 0
 When we are allowed to be out with others I will make sure to do one with her!
  • 1 0
 @JesseMelamed: The man!
  • 2 0
 Brake or break? Hope doesn't brake himself!
  • 1 0
 uh, what?
  • 1 0
 I'd say both would apply here! But not breaking myself.
  • 1 0
 Some SOLID advice from a solid racer. #RockyMountain
  • 1 0
 Cheers!
  • 1 0
 @JesseMelamed: yh
Think that i learn more this way than watching tutorial vids!!
  • 1 0
 @lyalltheweebeastie: This is kind of like a tutorial for how to look at a trail. Hope it helps!
  • 1 0
 May the 4th be with us
  • 1 0
 and with you!

