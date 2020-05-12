Video: Jesse Melamed Shows You The Racing Line on Squamish's 'Angry Midget'

I'm back! And this time with a different take on my trail breakdown, I wanted to see how much quicker just riding the racing line would be. I was especially curious because I have ridden this trail (Angry Midget) many times but I have never scoped out lines. I found some new lines and I was surprised at some others, check out the video for the full breakdown of all the key sections and their time differences!I didn't include the full race-line run for time purposes. I don't watch many YouTube videos over 15 minutes so I don't expect you would either. The full race-line video will be coming!As always, let me know how I did as well as anything specific you would like me to cover in my next trail breakdown video!Thanks for watching!