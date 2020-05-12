Video: Jesse Melamed Shows You The Racing Line on Squamish's 'Angry Midget'

May 12, 2020
by Jesse Melamed  


I'm back! And this time with a different take on my trail breakdown, I wanted to see how much quicker just riding the racing line would be. I was especially curious because I have ridden this trail (Angry Midget) many times but I have never scoped out lines. I found some new lines and I was surprised at some others, check out the video for the full breakdown of all the key sections and their time differences!


I didn't include the full race-line run for time purposes. I don't watch many YouTube videos over 15 minutes so I don't expect you would either. The full race-line video will be coming!

As always, let me know how I did as well as anything specific you would like me to cover in my next trail breakdown video!

Thanks for watching!

8 Comments

  • 4 2
 "Your bike is too big. Your bars are too wide. Gloves are safety gear. You are beautiful with a good personality, and should call me".

Oh wait Jesse is a boy's name too, nevermind.
  • 3 1
 I think Jesse is a beautiful not-angry midget with a good personality and should call me Smile
  • 2 0
 Lol. Gotta admit the Newfie accent is sexy though. Or is he an Irish expat?
  • 3 0
 Great Vid Jesse! It's so interesting to see the time differences!
  • 1 0
 2.50!
  • 1 3
 Please just open the US Canada border!
  • 4 0
 No thanks. I think we're good for now.
  • 1 1
 @renbuskeh: Wink

Post a Comment



