Jesse Melamed is a name to remember amongst the elite enduro ranks of the Enduro World Series, ecspecially after his first career win on home soil during Crankworx Whistler in 2017. The Rocky Mountain rider has grown up on Whistler trails his whole life, so it's no surprise that Melamed is one of the top 10 enduro mountain bikers in the world.



With Rob Parkin on camera duty, here is Jesse's debut Sound of Speed. Headphones on and enjoy! — Red Bull