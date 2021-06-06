Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed Shreds Whistler Bike Park on Opening Day
Jun 6, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Jesse Melamed samples the fresh bike park trails on opening day.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
47 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
84
4
Blackhat
(21 hours ago)
So let me get this straight. You just recorded yourself riding your bike really fast on awesome trails. You didn’t constantly yammer about how crazy every feature was or comment on every whip, didn’t include 10 minutes of stopping to talk between trails, didn’t spend 12 hours editing and splicing in references to previous videos, and didn’t mini-review a single trail before you dropped in. And you expect people to watch this?
Sign me up. Great video.
[Reply]
9
14
likeittacky
(20 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Sounds like you watch too many lame YouTubers. Pros are the only worth while go to and occasional no name rippers. Sometimes riders talking to the audience and sharing with zeal the excitement is Great but agree a lot of hype sometimes but the riding might be really good; if so just mute volume and enjoy.
[Reply]
9
1
danielfloyd
(16 hours ago)
@likeittacky
: I could be wrong, but just hear me out on this crazy theory. @Blackhat's comment was purely satirical of videos like that.
[Reply]
3
8
unrooted
(14 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@likeittacky
: I haven’t been able to finish a youtuber’s video for at least a year now. . . But their must be quite a few nerds who like them since they somehow keep doing them plus have “sponsors.”
[Reply]
29
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
Yes, that's right. I like to keep it raw. If you want to watch me ride trails, sweet, if you don't, sweet.
[Reply]
5
0
Blackhat
(11 hours ago)
@danielfloyd
: Figured someone would say it so I didn't have to spell it out.
@JesseMelamed
: It's a breath of fresh air. MGM is great as well. Keep doing you.
[Reply]
10
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
@Blackhat
: The great thing about all this content is there is something for everyone! There are lots of channels I like and lots I really don't.
I appreciate it though! Glad that this raw riding footage can still be enjoyed amidst all of the high(?) production YouTube'r content.
[Reply]
4
0
Blackhat
(10 hours ago)
@JesseMelamed
: yeah, and to be clear I enjoy several channels that do a lot of what I described. Nothing against them beyond some good natured ribbing. But the drama free riding centered content jumped out as really authentic.
[Reply]
22
0
tacklingdummy
(23 hours ago)
Unbelievable that the video is not in fast forward. I can't even process the speed they are going.
[Reply]
6
0
DirkMcClerkin
(20 hours ago)
After that rider peels off to the right...
[Reply]
4
0
jamesbrant
(17 hours ago)
terrifying ain't it.
[Reply]
4
0
DirkMcClerkin
(16 hours ago)
@jamesbrant
: Once he was alone there the wind coming by was making jet sounds
[Reply]
6
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
The dirt was fast this day!
[Reply]
10
0
sdaly
(23 hours ago)
A-line is the best trail ever! Everybody should only ride that trail, all day, every day...I'll ride the other trails though, just so A-line doesn't get over crowded.
[Reply]
4
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
I heard dirt merchant is open now...
[Reply]
10
0
boozed
(1 days ago)
Too many energy drinks or does Canada have bullfrogs?!
[Reply]
8
2
RayDolor
(22 hours ago)
That does look like the best trail in the world, but to me, the best trail is the one I find myself on in the moment.
[Reply]
5
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
This is true. Keep it that way.
[Reply]
3
0
ridingloam
(13 hours ago)
Well, there's a lot more than A-Line in here. And it's mind-blowing to see how fast they corner on Angry Pirate and Ninja Cougar. But speed in the Whistler bike park (even for more 'average' advanced riders) is very different than on non bike-park trails. The trails in the park as so compacted and so hard that they roll like bumpy pavement and years of tweaking leads the trails pretty dialled for playing bikes really fast. The pros just do it really really really fast. Although at the end of every EWS, the pros do a survey for each course and at Whistler they almost always ask for less bike park and more trails given how dialled the park trails are versus those that run a little more "loose". But the bike park trails are built for volume, so damage is far less from racing than on the trails in the valley. Tricky balancing act.
[Reply]
6
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
All true points. The bike park is nice for the jump trails, and they do a good job keeping the tech trails from crumbling, but you can't beat the organic dirt on the tech trails outside of the bike park.
[Reply]
5
0
Nickybgoesdownhill
(1 days ago)
What the heck have you been eating Jesse!??? Haha
[Reply]
5
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
Air!
[Reply]
2
1
Saidrick
(23 hours ago)
Jesse is a great rider, who runs narrow bars: 740mm.
Wider is better for some, but not for all.
[Reply]
10
0
unrooted
(23 hours ago)
He’s 5’7”...that would be like me running 840mm bars.
[Reply]
2
1
zanda23
(21 hours ago)
@unrooted
: I am about that height and run 785. I have no interest in going any narrower. It has to do with shoulder width way more than height.
[Reply]
5
0
jamesbrant
(17 hours ago)
@zanda23
: and shoulder strength. Jesse is very, very strong.
[Reply]
1
0
zanda23
(15 hours ago)
@jamesbrant
: I wouldn't call myself a slouch in that department. no matter how strong you are you want to be in the position you can generate the most power from and probably most importantly absorbing bigger hits. My experience is that you want to be relatively close to the width of your pushup position to plow through tech sections. Unless he has found an advantage elsewhere in cornering and is focusing on that, I would say he found the optimal position to ride for his body size.
[Reply]
5
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
I kind of want to go to 735mm too..
[Reply]
1
0
reqq
(21 hours ago)
rider in front of him riding supreme..that must be a small size on a big guy right? looks so small on him
[Reply]
4
0
leon-forfar
(20 hours ago)
I believe that was Ben Wallace.
[Reply]
3
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
Or he just makes it look small because he's a good rider?
[Reply]
3
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
Pretty sure he said it was an XL, but I could be wrong.
[Reply]
1
0
Rumpelhumpelheld
(1 days ago)
There were no tires burping, great stuff!
[Reply]
2
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
Looong berms.
[Reply]
2
1
Royk50
(19 hours ago)
Well Fuck me sideways i had to watch this on x0.6, still was shocked.
[Reply]
1
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
hahaha makes it last longer though
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(12 hours ago)
at a level all their own just Fantastic riding... loved the "hub" moment
[Reply]
1
0
JesseMelamed
(11 hours ago)
Thanks!
[Reply]
1
0
pball19ac
(10 hours ago)
Raceface hub seems solid...
[Reply]
11
12
aaronlelevier
(24 hours ago)
Canada please open your borders!
[Reply]
8
2
Fix-the-Spade
(23 hours ago)
But then we'd be able to get in.
[Reply]
7
5
DirkMcClerkin
(20 hours ago)
But then there's that steadfastly stupid 36% of our population they'd have to let in too...
[Reply]
2
21
quesoquesoqueso
(20 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Xenophobic and racist by the lefts standards
[Reply]
2
26
quesoquesoqueso
(20 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@DirkMcClerkin
: That doesnt count the hundreds of thousands entering our southern border courtesy the lefts sanctioned invasion
[Reply]
7
2
DirkMcClerkin
(20 hours ago)
@quesoquesoqueso
: Hi
[Reply]
18
4
BikesBoatsNJeeps
(20 hours ago)
@quesoquesoqueso
: thanks for attempting to politicize the PB comment section you tit.
[Reply]
2
19
quesoquesoqueso
(20 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@BikesBoatsNJeeps
: lol thanks for the laugh
[Reply]
