Video: Jesse Melamed Steps Out of His Comfort Zone to Hit One of Remy Metailler's Lines

Jul 30, 2021
by Miranda Miller  

Jesse has had the goal to tick off one of Remy Metalliers sketchier lines in Squamish since the very first time he saw it. At the time, the race season was just around the corner and it felt like the moment was right for Jesse to step up and out of his comfort zone!

Jesse spent a lot of time when he was younger freeride skiing so he has no problem mustering up the courage to send big features; which is evident if you ever ride with him! His approach is usually ‘more thinking is bad thinking.’ He has a good handle on his skills and knows when he is capable of something. He likes to act while his confidence is high and before any thoughts of how it could go wrong can enter his mind.

However, the two previous times he has looked at this drop, on casual rides, he couldn’t help but let the doubt creep in.

MGM Alternative

bigquotes“There were just too many unnatural things about this drop that had me feeling less than confident and I backed away from it twice, which just added to the fear I have for this feature.”

Jesse hips to the left better than the right, the runout hadn’t seen any work and there was a serious compression in the landing, and it was a blind take-off that required less than normal ‘pop.’ These issues are what Jesse considers unnatural to him.

MGM Alternative
MGM Alternative
Look before you leap.

With Miranda going through a similar experience hitting Poacher and Brutus, both Remi and Miranda were excited to help get Jesse off the drop! We felt it was another chance for us to break down how you can safely progress and manage a feature that may be outside of your comfort zone.

Posted In:
Videos Jesse Melamed Miranda Miller Remi Gauvin Vlogs


9 Comments

  • 9 5
 It's honestly more interesting to watch 17mins of this than watch 3min of Semenuk nailing hit after hit flawlessly.
  • 1 0
 Wow that’s a compliment!
  • 3 0
 Those were some big hits. All looked really sketchy, but the second one looked sketchy as f@$%. Sick riding. Well done.
  • 1 0
 The second was the sketchiest! In hindsight should have based the episode around that haha
  • 1 0
 He's just a big Jessie!
  • 1 0
 Hahaha
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



