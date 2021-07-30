Video: Jesse Melamed Steps Out of His Comfort Zone to Hit One of Remy Metailler's Lines

Jesse has had the goal to tick off one of Remy Metalliers sketchier lines in Squamish since the very first time he saw it. At the time, the race season was just around the corner and it felt like the moment was right for Jesse to step up and out of his comfort zone!
Jesse spent a lot of time when he was younger freeride skiing so he has no problem mustering up the courage to send big features; which is evident if you ever ride with him! His approach is usually ‘more thinking is bad thinking.’ He has a good handle on his skills and knows when he is capable of something. He likes to act while his confidence is high and before any thoughts of how it could go wrong can enter his mind.
However, the two previous times he has looked at this drop, on casual rides, he couldn’t help but let the doubt creep in.
|“There were just too many unnatural things about this drop that had me feeling less than confident and I backed away from it twice, which just added to the fear I have for this feature.”
Jesse hips to the left better than the right, the runout hadn’t seen any work and there was a serious compression in the landing, and it was a blind take-off that required less than normal ‘pop.’ These issues are what Jesse considers unnatural to him.
With Miranda going through a similar experience hitting Poacher
and Brutus
, both Remi and Miranda were excited to help get Jesse off the drop! We felt it was another chance for us to break down how you can safely progress and manage a feature that may be outside of your comfort zone.
