Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Jesse Melamed Tackles the Long, Fast and Dusty Queen Stage at EWS Pietra Ligure
Sep 20, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Stage 3, the queen stage, of the EWS this weekend. It's the longest and the best. Fast, fun and some good flow in parts.
—
Jesse Melamed
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Pietra Ligure 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
124924 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
83659 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
65301 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
52215 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
51769 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
36418 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Custom F**k Corona Scott Gambler
35335 views
Lukas Weilenmann Breaks 9 Vertebrae in Triple Flip Attempt
34487 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Molesdigmyjumps
(42 mins ago)
Open question:
When people say ‘I’m going mountain biking’ what does that mean ? We’ve always struggled to pin down what our sport is. It’s also hard to have a sport that what you do at a hobby level isn’t necessarily represented at a pro level due to the vast number of disciplines.
If you play snooker, tennis, football, whatever , you can look at what you do and then sit back and watch the pros show you how it’s really done.
Are ‘enduro’ bikes bringing back what our sport is about? Back to one mountain bike to go mountain biking ? Up down , sideways etc, and then repped in the world stage by top pros?
We’re seeing more and more enduro bikes get used in easier DH races and XC bikes becoming more and more ‘down country’ is the inevitable endpoint going to bring our sport together Xc/DH/enduro as just one thing and have a world champ?
I’m not trying to be a dick, I’ve been biking since mid-90’s it’s just really interesting and I’d really like to hear other PBers opinions and maybe Mike you could focus on this on a podcast in future?
Cheers
[Reply]
1
0
ben88BC
(39 mins ago)
He almost ate so many times, so much going on there! Hats off to all the riders, this is nuts!
[Reply]
2
0
enduroNZ
(36 mins ago)
Fuck he is so fast when he gets in the zone
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008266
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
When people say ‘I’m going mountain biking’ what does that mean ? We’ve always struggled to pin down what our sport is. It’s also hard to have a sport that what you do at a hobby level isn’t necessarily represented at a pro level due to the vast number of disciplines.
If you play snooker, tennis, football, whatever , you can look at what you do and then sit back and watch the pros show you how it’s really done.
Are ‘enduro’ bikes bringing back what our sport is about? Back to one mountain bike to go mountain biking ? Up down , sideways etc, and then repped in the world stage by top pros?
We’re seeing more and more enduro bikes get used in easier DH races and XC bikes becoming more and more ‘down country’ is the inevitable endpoint going to bring our sport together Xc/DH/enduro as just one thing and have a world champ?
I’m not trying to be a dick, I’ve been biking since mid-90’s it’s just really interesting and I’d really like to hear other PBers opinions and maybe Mike you could focus on this on a podcast in future?
Cheers
Post a Comment