Video: Jesse Melamed Tackles the Long, Fast and Dusty Queen Stage at EWS Pietra Ligure

Sep 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesStage 3, the queen stage, of the EWS this weekend. It's the longest and the best. Fast, fun and some good flow in parts. Jesse Melamed


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Open question:
When people say ‘I’m going mountain biking’ what does that mean ? We’ve always struggled to pin down what our sport is. It’s also hard to have a sport that what you do at a hobby level isn’t necessarily represented at a pro level due to the vast number of disciplines.
If you play snooker, tennis, football, whatever , you can look at what you do and then sit back and watch the pros show you how it’s really done.
Are ‘enduro’ bikes bringing back what our sport is about? Back to one mountain bike to go mountain biking ? Up down , sideways etc, and then repped in the world stage by top pros?
We’re seeing more and more enduro bikes get used in easier DH races and XC bikes becoming more and more ‘down country’ is the inevitable endpoint going to bring our sport together Xc/DH/enduro as just one thing and have a world champ?
I’m not trying to be a dick, I’ve been biking since mid-90’s it’s just really interesting and I’d really like to hear other PBers opinions and maybe Mike you could focus on this on a podcast in future?
Cheers
  • 1 0
 He almost ate so many times, so much going on there! Hats off to all the riders, this is nuts!
  • 2 0
 Fuck he is so fast when he gets in the zone

