Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Jesse Melamed Tackles Wet and Wild Trails for a Brutal Practice Session at EWS Zermatt
Aug 30, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It was windy, wet and cold! But the rain helped the track conditions and everything besides the slick rocks was sick!
—
Jesse Melamed
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Zermatt 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
65738 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
61001 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
57520 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
55516 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
54563 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
49927 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
47863 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
47772 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Jasonlove
(47 mins ago)
Go faster! After each corner there is a slab of rock across the trail, what are they for? Drainage? Looks like they make those corners that much more challenging. Good luck and stay safe
[Reply]
1
0
OhrhO
(28 mins ago)
These things have one main purpose: slicing up yoour tires! Secondary purpose is to check your alertness, if you are not, see purpose one.
The builders of these (hiking)-trails may have a slightly different perspective though.
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(1 mins ago)
That track looks wild, totally different to the Dh last weekend.
Should make for interesting racing and a real test of mountain conditions.
Conti black chilli compound (cut mu king backwards as I am strange but its amazing) and wet rocks. yes please. I wonder what the grip difference is over there between tyre manufacturers.
[Reply]
1
0
zoobab2
(32 mins ago)
It will be sketchy tomorrow.
[Reply]
1
0
Jorasatt
(19 mins ago)
Is this up on Gornegrat?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009986
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
The builders of these (hiking)-trails may have a slightly different perspective though.
Should make for interesting racing and a real test of mountain conditions.
Conti black chilli compound (cut mu king backwards as I am strange but its amazing) and wet rocks. yes please. I wonder what the grip difference is over there between tyre manufacturers.
Post a Comment