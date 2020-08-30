Video: Jesse Melamed Tackles Wet and Wild Trails for a Brutal Practice Session at EWS Zermatt

Aug 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesIt was windy, wet and cold! But the rain helped the track conditions and everything besides the slick rocks was sick! Jesse Melamed


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Go faster! After each corner there is a slab of rock across the trail, what are they for? Drainage? Looks like they make those corners that much more challenging. Good luck and stay safe
  • 1 0
 These things have one main purpose: slicing up yoour tires! Secondary purpose is to check your alertness, if you are not, see purpose one.
The builders of these (hiking)-trails may have a slightly different perspective though.
  • 1 0
 That track looks wild, totally different to the Dh last weekend.
Should make for interesting racing and a real test of mountain conditions.

Conti black chilli compound (cut mu king backwards as I am strange but its amazing) and wet rocks. yes please. I wonder what the grip difference is over there between tyre manufacturers.
  • 1 0
 It will be sketchy tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 Is this up on Gornegrat?

