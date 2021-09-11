Video: Jesse Melamed's 2nd Place Pro Stage POV from EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Jesse Melamed shares his rapid 2nd place run on the Pro Stage from this week's EWS racing in Crans-Montana.

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Nice one - great lines… time to get in the first spot Wink
  • 1 0
 Sweet riding Jesse! What hand guards are those?
  • 1 0
 Hard to imagine that someone went even faster. Bad ass!
  • 1 0
 Lookin' faaaaaaast!
  • 1 0
 Incomprehensible speed!

