Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Jesse Melamed's 2nd Place Pro Stage POV from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
Sep 11, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Jesse Melamed shares his rapid 2nd place run on the Pro Stage from this week's EWS racing in Crans-Montana.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Crans Montana 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
72204 views
Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock
64627 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
59382 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
57518 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
57393 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
49959 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
48070 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
46717 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
ferenooo
(54 mins ago)
Nice one - great lines… time to get in the first spot
[Reply]
1
0
DesertRatJr
(32 mins ago)
Sweet riding Jesse! What hand guards are those?
[Reply]
1
0
kidtrailboss
(23 mins ago)
Hard to imagine that someone went even faster. Bad ass!
[Reply]
1
0
patwoods
(32 mins ago)
Lookin' faaaaaaast!
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(18 mins ago)
Incomprehensible speed!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008246
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment