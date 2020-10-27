Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed's EWS-Winning Rocky Mountain Altitude - Bike Check
Oct 27, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta catches up with Jesse Melamed at his home in Squamish, BC to learn more about how he raced his Rocky Mountain Altitude to victory twice in the shortened 2020 Enduro World Series.
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Enduro Bikes
Rocky Mountain
Rocky Mountain Altitude
Jesse Melamed
5 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
milestogo
(16 mins ago)
Crank arm finish wear is one of those subtle cues I often notice. Like a secret handshake for folks who ride a lot...
[Reply]
2
0
Adamrideshisbike
(5 mins ago)
Part of me wished that shimano could figure this out, but the other part of me loves the patina.
[Reply]
4
0
T4THH
(16 mins ago)
Video
[Reply]
1
0
stumphumper92
(10 mins ago)
That graphic is siiiiiiick
[Reply]
1
0
Hamburgi
(9 mins ago)
Don't touch the bike!
[Reply]
