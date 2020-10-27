Video: Jesse Melamed's EWS-Winning Rocky Mountain Altitude - Bike Check

Oct 27, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Christina Chappetta catches up with Jesse Melamed at his home in Squamish, BC to learn more about how he raced his Rocky Mountain Altitude to victory twice in the shortened 2020 Enduro World Series.




Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Altitude Jesse Melamed


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Crank arm finish wear is one of those subtle cues I often notice. Like a secret handshake for folks who ride a lot...
  • 2 0
 Part of me wished that shimano could figure this out, but the other part of me loves the patina.
  • 4 0
 Video Frown
  • 1 0
 That graphic is siiiiiiick
  • 1 0
 Don't touch the bike!

